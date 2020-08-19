Visits to nursing home residents may be restricted again amid fears about the resurgence in Covid-19.

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI), representing private homes, has written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly asking that rules around visiting be reviewed.

NHI chief Tadhg Daly said the “need to monitor and restrict the movement of people in and out of nursing homes” should be assessed “with immediacy. “

Read More

The letter said that: ”in light of the government introduction on 18th August 2020 of enhanced public health measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19, we request the matter of visiting restrictions in nursing homes be reviewed as a matter of priority.

“We ask for clear guidance and clarity in this regard for nursing home residents, their families, nursing home providers, staff and general visitors.

“NHI welcomed the fact that visitations in nursing homes resumed on the 15th June 2020 as per the HPSC Guidance and we acknowledge the significant psychosocial effects restriction of visiting has on residents.

“As the nursing home is a resident’s home, the importance of maintaining connections with family and friends cannot be underestimated in supporting the resident to avail of holistic person-centred care.

“All nursing home providers and staff have worked extremely hard over the last number of weeks as visitor restrictions were eased, welcoming back and supporting residents and families to spend time together in a way which is both risk assessed and supported with appropriate IPC precautions in place."

He said that “as a sector and indeed as a society we need to remain hyper vigilant and afford any complacency given the nature of the virus and the devastating effect it had within many nursing homes: public, private and voluntary.

“The increase in the R-number together with increased community transmission of the virus is very concerning and the decisions of Government on the revised roadmap confirms this. “

“You will appreciate the very infectious nature of the Covid-19 virus makes it difficult to prevent and control the spread of infection in residential care settings such as nursing homes.

“We are well aware the incidence rate and relative risk of contracting the virus is far more prevalent for nursing home residents than people in the same age groups in the general population. Therefore, the need to monitor and restrict the movement of people in and out of nursing homes must be assessed with immediacy.

“We understand that NPHET are meeting again tomorrow, Thursday 19th August, and request that visiting restrictions are considered to ensure the safety and welfare of all residents and staff.

“NHI also takes this opportunity to ask NPHET reinforce with the public and all stakeholders that visiting restrictions are an unfortunate necessity to prevent and fight the spread of this deadly virus in nursing homes,” said Mr Daly.

Read More

Online Editors