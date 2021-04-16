Virus ‘poses bigger risk of clots than AstraZeneca’

The clot risk from getting Covid is at least eight times greater than that from the AstraZeneca jab, research by Oxford University suggests.

The study of half a million Covid patients found that, overall, getting the virus increased the chance of cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) 100-fold, compared with the risk for those without coronavirus. In total, 39 in a million Covid patients suffered the clot, compared with rates of five in a million for those given the AstraZeneca jab and four in a million for those who had Pfizer or Moderna.

Last week, the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) changed its advice, to say under-30s should be offered an alternative jab to AstraZeneca.

The new research is the first major study to show how much greater the risk is from getting Covid. It found that the trend was similar across all age groups, with almost one third of clots in Covid patients occurring in the under-30s.

Prof Anthony Harnden, JCVI deputy chairman, said reported cases of clotting from the Johnson & Johnson jab may suggest that any link is common to all adenoviral vector vaccines. “It’s only a strong possibility that it’s linked to the vaccine, but it’s looking increasingly likely that it’s a viral vector platform effect rather than a vaccine-specific effect,” he said.

Irish Independent