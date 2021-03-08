Virus cases in Longford are now double national average

Longford has emerged as the new Covid-19 blackspot as it recorded over double the national average of the 14-day incidence rate.

Latest statistics from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show while Ireland’s national 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 cases is 172.3 per 100,000 up to Saturday, Longford’s is currently at 381.7.

The second-highest rate was recorded in Offaly with 342.5 and the third highest is in Westmeath, with a 264.7 rate. While the fourth highest is Dublin with a rate of 248.4.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has confirmed despite “significant issues” with vaccine supply, the roll-out has now surpassed half a million vaccines.

He said hundreds of over-85s, who are still waiting to receive their first dose, will receive the jab this week, while the roll-out will also be extended to high-risk groups.

His comments come as three more Covid-19 related deaths were announced yesterday as well as 525 new cases of the virus.

At 8am yesterday, 423 Covid patients were being treated in hospital – 103 of whom were in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 493,873 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. Some 346,256 people have received their first dose and 147,617 people have received their second dose.

Though “short notice” on vaccine supply had recently affected the HSE’s ability to distribute vaccines, Mr Reid said those aged over 85, who still waiting for their jab, will receive them next week.

The roll-out for those in high-risk categories is also expected to begin this week. “I’ve communicated a lot on this (issues with delays),” Mr Reid told This Week yesterday on RTÉ Radio 1. “We had significant issues on supply.

"Any given week, what supply we get is distributed that week. We have had some issues round AstraZeneca, which impacted us over the last couple of weeks.

“Because of efficiency levels, last Friday, we had short notice of 64,000 (vaccines) from AstraZeneca.

“That impacted us. We have been assured shortfalls will be made up in the coming weeks.”

Mr Reid said there had been a “slightly” rescheduled delivery of the Moderna vaccines but he expected 37,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines by next week.

The Irish Independent has learned the roll-out of the vaccine to the over-80s will be affected in the coming weeks, due to a shortage of Moderna jabs.

In an email to GPs, the HSE said vaccine supplies are approximately 15pc less than the required amount to meet the cover for all those aged over 80.

This is due to a change in the Moderna delivery schedule. The email explained there would be a “shortfall” for the over-80s and this dispatch would be “allocated” in “your next order and so on, through March”. Niamh O’Beirne, national lead for testing and tracing at the HSE, told This Week there had been an increase of cases in childcare settings recently but so far the situation at primary schools had been “quite positive”.

Cases have been found after funerals and occasionally after weddings, though funerals seem to be higher indicators for cases.

She warned the virus is highly transmissible and people must restrict their movements.





