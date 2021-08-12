Vicky Phelan shares emotional message, returns to US after receiving ‘bad news’

Vicky Phelan on her beloved Doughmore Beach during her trip home to Ireland (Photo: Instagram/Vicky Phelan)

Campaigner Vicky Phelan has returned to the United States to begin a new clinical trial, following her visit home to Ireland.

The mother-of-two is currently undergoing a year-long treatment for her cancer in Maryland.

She has been receiving drug M784 and experienced some harsh side effects, including developing Bell's palsy which paralysed the left side of her face.

Now, she explained how her medical team have advised her to begin a new trial as “they are not seeing the results they would like”, following growth in her tumours.

Writing on Instagram to her followers, Vicky apologised for her “hiatus” from social media but said she wanted to focus on her family and friends during her trip home to Ireland.

She also said she “needed to get her head around some bad news” following her last scan.

“I am back in the States since Sunday evening and met with my doctor yesterday (Tuesday) to discuss a plan going forward,” she wrote.

"Basically, my team are not seeing the results that they would like and think it would be best if I come off my current trial and start on a new (but similar) trial which has just started enrolling patients on it this week.

“And so, following a LOT of thinking over the past month I decided after yesterday's meeting and results from my last scan which showed growth in 2 of my tumours, that I would move to this new clinical trial and give it a shot.”

She continued:

"I need to have a series of scans and tests done next week before I start on this new treatment regime but it will be very similar to the clinical trial I was on with treatment scheduled every two weeks and three drugs being administered.

“I will post a video update next week once I know more and once I have settled back in over here.”

Speaking about her family, Vicky said she found this return trip “much harder”.

"I am very emotional at the moment. I did not want to come back!!!,” she wrote.

"I spent the first two days this week crying every time I thought of my kids and I found it so difficult trying to hold it together when I spoke to them on FaceTime. I almost booked a flight home!!!

"I am feeling less homesick and less teary today. It was so much harder coming back this time than when I came over in January. I will just take it one day at a time at the moment so please bear with me.

“Thank you all for your wonderful support, as always,” she added.

The 48-year-old received thousands of comments of support under her post.