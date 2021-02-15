Vicky Phelan reveals side effects of experimental cancer treatment

Vicky Phelan said she has been buoyed up by the support she has has been receiving. Photo: Fergal Phillips

CERVICAL cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has received a flood of online messages of support from well-wishers after revealing how she spent a horrible Valentine’s Day suffering from the side effects of cancer treatment in the US.

Posting on a new Instagram account after her previous account was cruelly hacked by a scammer seeking payment, she said: “I will take small mercies where I can,” after she was able to keep down some tea and toast “thanks to my visitor, Jennifer Scanlon who drove down from NY to see me today”.

“None of this was supposed to happen but… thank God Jennifer was here to look after me. I will take small mercies where I can,” she said.

Ms Phelan revealed how she developed side effects on Sunday after taking a new drug as part of an experimental cancer treatment at a hospital in Maryland where she plans to stay for the next few months in a bid to keep her terminal cancer diagnosis at bay.

“I landed myself in hospital today, Valentine's Day, after a couple of very rough days of non-stop vomiting. I could not keep down the anti-sickness tablets that I had been prescribed,” she wrote.

“In fairness, as soon as I called my doctor this morning, he immediately said that he would book me into the Day Ward, where I have my treatment, to get re-hydrated on an IV drip and to get some anti-sickness meds in with the IV.”

However, she revealed to the Irish Independent’s Billy Keane last month that she was anticipating the side effects once she began the clinical trial.

“I’m going to eat well because next week it could be different when my treatment starts,” she told him.

“On Tuesday, I will be given three drugs. The first drug is something like the Pembro. That’s the main drug but there are two other drugs, I’ll be given to help that one on its way. There will be side effects. You can get a very severe flu from one of the helper drugs and it really knocks a lot out of people who get it. There is a danger of getting skin cancer from the second drug.”

However, despite the gruelling treatment, Ms Phelan said she is buoyed by the support she has at home and in the US as well as well as her online supporters, many of whom offered their support and prayers yesterday after she revealed the unpleasant side effects of her ongoing treatment.

“So sorry to hear how sick you are Vicky, sending you lots of strength,” a supporter posted on Instagram along with a heart emoji.

