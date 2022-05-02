Vicky Phelan reveals ongoing mobility issues while enjoying weekend at holiday home

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan says she can no longer walk on her favourite beach due to the toll her cancer treatment has taken on her body.

The Kilkenny native and mother-of-two is battling cancer and is receiving palliative treatment after undergoing clinical trials in the United Sates last year.

After being named the Honorary Freewoman of Limerick in February for her role in exposing the Cervical Check scandal, in which she and other women were given false negative results on their smear tests, she revealed she was unable to walk unassisted after spending two weeks at the Milford Care Centre in Co Limerick after suffering severe side effects from radiotherapy treatment.

Read More

In an update on social media she said while she is enjoying a lovely bank holiday in west Clare this weekend, posting photos of her and her daughter Amelia enjoying the scenery around Doonbeg where her family has a holiday home, she is affected by mobility issues.

“While it has been lovely to get down here and to get down on the beach, it is also so hard at times because I can't walk the beach. I am just about getting down there and I need to rest after every time I exert myself,” she wrote.

“My back is just not cooperating BUT I know I am in a better place than six weeks ago when I was confined to a chair. It just gets to me at times that I can no longer walk my favourite beach and that I need help tying my shoes and other stupid little things that get to me.”

However, she said the most important thing is being able to spend time with her family.

“Once I am with the people I love, that's all that really matters, isn't it,” she wrote.