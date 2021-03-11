Vicky Phelan hospitalised with severe nausea during cancer treatment

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has been hospitalised again with severe side effects following her fourth round of immunotherapy treatment.

The 48-year-old revealed on social media that she wound up in hospital in Maryland, USA again on Wednesday with another bout of extreme nausea.

The mother-of-two began to receive the experimental drug known as M7824 in January and has posted updates on her progress on Twitter and Instagram.

Her latest post on Instagram on Wednesday revealed that the treatment forced her back to hospital due to bouts of vomiting.

Read More

“I woke up this morning (Wednesday) and I knew I was going to be vomiting for the day. I felt nauseous and I felt like every time I moved my head, my brain moved and it made me even more nauseous.

"That’s the only way I have of describing what happens to me when I have days like this.

"So, I got up and took my anti-sickness/anti psychotic drugs and went straight back to bed to try to make sure that the drug hit my stomach and had a chance to work before I puked.

"I managed to not vomit for one hour 15 minutes, probably not long enough, and that was the start of a day of nausea, vomiting and headaches.

"By 5pm, I couldn’t take any more because there was no sign of improvement and by then I had NOTHING in my stomach to vomit back up so I was now, at this point, vomiting bile juices which is not good!"

But Vicky said that she has been given an anti-psychotic drug as part of the treatment to help with nausea.

"We’ve tried a couple of anti-sickness medications, interestingly enough actually one of the drugs, I told my pharmacist about this at home and he was fascinated. One of the drugs is an anti-psychotic drug called Olanzapine, it’s actually used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, I have to take that drug four days in a row, on the day of treatment and three other days.

“So, they found it works really well as an anti-emetic in cancer patients, so that’s interesting but that doesn’t seem to be working for me so I don’t know what we’re going to do now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“I just hope it doesn’t mean I’m going to have to come off it or anything, I just hope my body will adjust, I hope it’s just my body trying to adjust to this new drug and eventually it will settle down, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Vicky was eventually able to return home and said she is now hopeful that her fifth round of treatment in two weeks’ time will have less side effects.

Read More

Irish Independent