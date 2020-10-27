Vicky Phelan feels ‘betrayed’ by CervicalCheck tribunal

The compensation tribunal for women embroiled in the CervicalCheck controversy is to go ahead – despite objections from groups representing victims.

The decision will cause major disappointment to women taking cases against CervicalCheck who hoped to avoid going to court.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Department of Health said that following a meeting with the 221+ Group on Monday October 26, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and officials from Department of Health formally pursued the delaying of the establishment of the CervicalCheck Tribunal.

However, it said that “as the order establishing the Tribunal had already been signed and sent for publication on Friday 23, this could not be reversed.”

Read More

It said that “this means that, technically and formally, the date of October 27th stands as the establishment day under the Act.

“All further actions with regard to establishing the tribunal, including the appointment of the chairperson and members to properly constitute the Tribunal have been paused as agreed.

“This was communicated to the chairperson designate of the Tribunal on Monday evening.”

The statement said that “as the tribunal was officially established on October 27th, the nine-month period for making claims will run from today

“This is the only practical impact of the establishment of the Tribunal today.

“However, the Government will extend the length of the tribunal by additional days to cover this period if necessary.”

Vicky Phelan, who revealed the CervicalCheck failings, was among those who had asked for the tribunal to be paused and be made non-adversarial.

Ms Phelan slammed Minister Donnelly for the move saying she and the 221+ women affected feel “betrayed” and that he needs to “right this wrong”.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Phelan vented her frustration, explaining that despite the department agreeing to delay the tribunal just 18 hours later the 221+ group received a phone call saying that wouldn’t be the case.

She wrote: “At 6pm this evening 18 HOURS after the Tribunal was established, we get a phone call from a DoH official to inform us that the Tribunal that we do NOT support has been established, and to tell us that the Minister and officials were unable to delay it.

“The order to establish the Tribunal had already been signed by the Minister on October 21 last. We made it quite clear last Friday, Oct 23 and again on Monday last, Oct 27 that we wanted it paused.

“We were promised that would happen.”

The terminally ill woman added that “this promise was broken”.

“The Minister KNEW that the 221plus were NOT happy with the format of the Tribunal and that we would not support it,” she added.

“The Minister should NOT have signed the order. The Tribunal is NOT fit for purpose.

“We have communicated the issues very clearly and what needs to happen.

“It is now firmly up to the Minister & Government to right this wrong and make good on the demands of the 221plus for a just and fair Tribunal.

“The alternative is a Tribunal that is in danger of going the way of the infamous e-voting machines - an embarrassing and costly mistake.”

Before Minister Donnelly agreed to delay the tribunal, Ms Phelan said the minister's decision to not afford the women and families affected time to respond before the tribunal began was “like a slap in the face”.

Seven weeks ago the 221+ group met with the health minister on Zoom to discuss the proposed tribunal, but Ms Phelan said that his response has been “a flat rejection” of all their concerns.

One of the concerns is that the group is asking for a non-adversarial route to be found for the tribunal. This would mean that the women would not be obliged to fight the labs.

Ms Phelan previously said that if the minister does not engage with the members that they will be encouraged not to take part in the tribunal.

Read More

Online Editors