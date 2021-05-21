Vhi boss who got Covid jab from Beacon Hospital cleared by board investigation

Vhi chief executive John O’Dwyer, who stepped aside from his role after it emerged in March he received a Covid-19 vaccine from the Beacon Hospital, has resumed his position after an investigation by the health insurer’s board.

Mr O’Dwyer was being treated for oesophageal cancer at the time he received the vaccine from the private Dublin hospital.

Barrister Mark Connaughton SC found “no evidence to suggest that Mr O’Dwyer received the vaccine for any reason other than his vulnerability by reason of his medical conditions and recent oesophageal cancer,” the insurer said today.

When it emerged in March that he received the vaccine at the private hospital, the health insurer’s board announced he was stepping aside while it established the facts.

The Beacon Hospital, which at the time was running a Covid-19 vaccination clinic for the HSE, was at the centre of a controversy after it emerged that a number of teachers at St Gerard's private school in Bray were offered surplus vaccines by the hospital.

An investigation of this is still underway and is being carried out by Eugene McCague, former managing partner of Arthur Cox solicitors.

In its statement today, the Vhi said: “The investigator found no evidence to suggest that Mr O’Dwyer received the vaccine for any reason other than his vulnerability by reason of his medical conditions and recent cancer.

"Following receipt and consideration of the investigator’s report, the Board has decided that Mr O’Dwyer will resume his role as CEO.

“The Board would like to thank Mr O’Dwyer for his cooperation throughout the process and for offering to step aside for the duration of the process and look forward to him returning to the helm of the organisation in the days ahead."