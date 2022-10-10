Vaccines more important than ever as winter ‘twindemic’ of flu and Covid-19 looms

The winter vaccination programme is getting under way with the roll-out of free flu and Covid-19 vaccines to recommended groups.

The launch is aligned with the availability of the adapted bivalent mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) following approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

But vaccines are only effective when they get into people’s arms. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said recently that he was “very concerned” that hospitals will be hit by a “perfect storm” this winter.

The health service is bracing itself for one of the worst winters in years with “significant risks” of a “twindemic” of coronavirus and flu, staff shortages and “unprecedented and sustained” levels of unplanned hospital admissions, particularly among older people.

A key step to mitigate this scenario is for people recommended to get vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 – to get those shots into their arms before a potential “twindemic” takes hold.

Those invited for a free flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster vaccine will reduce the risk of a twindemic by getting vaccinated – both of which will be available from participating GPs and pharmacies at the same time.

Anyone who has not received their primary vaccine or booster doses, or who has had Covid-19 and had to wait four months, are recommended to book an appointment as soon as possible.

The flu nasal spray will be available, free of charge, for children from October 17 from GPs and pharmacies.

Influenza is an acute, potentially severe illness for older people with underlying conditions, women who are pregnant, and for children. There has been very little influenza over the last two winters.

Previous infection protects against severe disease, so that is why it is even more important for people who are vulnerable and children in the recommended 2-17 age group to receive the vaccine in a timely fashion.

The key message is if you are in a recommended group – including children, to remember that flu and Covid-19 have not gone away and are serious.

Talk to your GP or pharmacist about flu and Covid vaccines or book an appointment in a HSE clinic for your Covid-19 vaccines. Expect a twindemic of Covid and flu, and get vaccinated. The best time to get vaccinated is before the flu season begins – so get it as early as you can.

Vaccination coverage for other diseases has also dropped in recent years. The pandemic has strained health systems so that for the first time in three decades, we are witnessing a sustained backslide in vaccination.

This is not just a problem in developing countries. This is a problem at home.

The backslide is being driven by pandemic, conflict, displacement and increasing vaccine misinformation.

Low vaccine coverage has resulted in outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in Ukraine in recent years, including measles and polio.

But Ukraine is not the only country fighting a battle with polio. Poliovirus has raised its head in New York, London, and Jerusalem this year.

Refugees from Ukraine are at elevated risk of infectious disease, as living conditions during transit or upon arrival may increase the risk of transmission or susceptibility. Poor shelter and overcrowded living conditions increase vulnerability.

While all refugees arriving in Ireland are offered free healthcare, including vaccines, access to vaccines can be challenging. GPs are already struggling with high workloads and lack of resources.

As the public sector struggles to find appropriate accommodation, frequent moves across the country for families are not unusual.

We now have vaccines to prevent more than 20 life-threatening diseases, helping people of all ages to live longer, healthier lives.

It is one of the best health investments money can buy in terms of protecting all children from serious life-threatening infection and mortality.

At a time of crisis with large numbers of potentially unvaccinated children living in congregate settings and the prospect of a twindemic of Covid-19 and influenza threatening to overwhelm health services, the importance of ensuring children and adults alike are up-to-date with their vaccines, is more important than ever.

If we don’t pay attention now, we will regret it later with outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease extremely likely, accompanied by the inevitable repercussions of serious illness and loss of life.

Dr Catherine Conlon is a public health doctor in Cork and former director of human health and nutrition at Safefood.