Vaccines for twenty-somethings means I can finally see glimmers of light from more precedented times ahead 

As Blink-182 would say, nobody likes you when you’re 23.

It’s certainly felt like that for the last year and a half. Besides being automatically branded a PUP-hogging, house-partying, covid-superspreading villain, being 23 has also meant being pretty much dead last in the slow-crawling vaccine queue.

Which was fine with me. I had already resigned myself to a summer of staycationing, without a shiny new vaccine passport to take on a trip around Europe.

Hearing that myself and my friends might have to quite literally sit outside in the cold on said staycations, while the vaccinated elite dine indoors for the rest of the summer, was, I admit, a bit of a stinger.

Of course, we’d be welcome to come inside without a vaccine if we’d like to work a 12-hour shift!

But hearing the Tánaiste pop on to Twitter yesterday to tell young people to avoid congregating, or socialising indoors at all until our vaccines are doled out, would really make you fit to cry. Telling us it’s our turn to cocoon now (as if we didn’t shut down our entire lives the last three lockdowns) to protect ourselves from the looming Delta wave, while the vaccinated older generations go about their business.

It’s now been announced that vaccines are going to be available for the under 35’s from Monday.

You would think then, that I’d already be outside my local pharmacy with a sleeping bag and a folding chair to camp out with my friends, not for EP tickets, but for a Janssen jab.

But as a young woman, it’s hard to ignore the niggles about certain vaccines. I know that when you crunch the numbers the risks of illness are far greater without a shot at all. But statistics don’t stop me feeling dizzy from the constantly changing advice about who should get what, which always seems to have a particular warning flagged for women under 30. And I know a lot of my friends feel the same.

It also seems too good to be true that there are suddenly enough vaccines for us all.

Where are all these doses going to come from? After so many waves, lockdowns, and challenges with the vaccine rollout, it’s hard to trust that anything is guaranteed until I’m sitting in a chair with my sleeve rolled up.

Putting all those worries aside though, to think I might soon be able to stop looking over my shoulder for Covid and be able to get back to normal life eases a tight grip around my chest that’s been clenched since March last year.

It’s been exhausting building up hope for the return to normal life so many times during the pandemic, only to be disappointed. But it’s even more exhausting to be downtrodden and cynical about whether we will ever get there.

Hearing that vaccination is finally getting down to us in our teens and twenties, really does make me feel like we are reaching the other end of this bleak, year-and-a-half-long tunnel, and starting to see glimmers of light from more precedented times ahead.