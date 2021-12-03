Vaccines ‘effective and safe as boosters’, data shows

Six different Covid-19 boosters are safe and provoke strong immune responses in people who have previously received a two-dose course, a Lancet study has revealed .

The study said vaccine protection against Covid-19 infection would wane over time.

That has driven consideration of boosters to protect the most vulnerable, reduce pressure on health services, and mitigate economic impacts.

However, little data exists on the comparative safety of Covid-19 vaccines, and the immune responses they stimulate, when given as a third dose.

The Cov-Boost study looked at safety, immune response and side-effects of six vaccines when used as a third booster jab.

The vaccines studied included Janssen and Moderna, which have been administered in Ireland.

The side-effect data shows all six vaccines are safe to use as third doses, with acceptable levels of inflammatory side effects such as injection site pain, muscle soreness and fatigue.

Professor Saul Faust, trial lead and director of the NIHR Clinical Research Facility, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s really encouraging that a wide range of vaccines, using different technologies show benefits as a third dose to either AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech.

“That gives confidence and flexibility in developing booster programmes here in the UK and globally, with other factors like supply chain and logistics also in play.

“It’s important to note that these results relate only to these vaccines as boosters to the two primary vaccinations, and to the immune response they drive at 28 days.

“Further work will generate data at three months and one year after people have received their boosters, which will provide insights into their impact on long-term protection and immunological memory.

“We are also studying two of the vaccines in people who had a later third dose after seven to eight months, although results will not be available until the new year.”