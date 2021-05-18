Vaccine roll-out gets boost as Pfizer jab no longer needs to be stored at freezing temperatures

Those in their 40s will now also be given the choice of AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines

Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination roll-out has been given a boost after Europe’s drug regulator extended the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab at normal fridge temperatures from five days to a month.

The move will allow the HSE more logistical flexibility in the use of the vaccine which it is most reliant on, accounting for around 2.6 million administered doses this quarter.

It could also allow the HSE to have vaccinators such as pharmacists administer the jabs next month.

Vaccinations are continuing as normal despite the cyber attack and people in their 50s and 60s continue to be invited to apply for a vaccine online or over the phone. The change is applicable to unopened vials, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that the advice by its human medicines committee came after assessing additional stability study data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Read More

“EMA is in continuous dialogue with the marketing authorisation holders of Covid-19 vaccines as they seek to make manufacturing improvements to enhance vaccine distribution in the EU,” the watchdog said.

The EU has allowed for ramped-up production of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab in the region and is eyeing a new deal to secure more vaccine doses.

The EU storage change comes as Pfizer is seeking approval of the vaccine for inoculating adolescents aged 12 to 15 years, which could mean pupils are offered the jab here before the start of the next school year.

With more than 200 million vaccine doses delivered, the EU is on track to achieve its goal of inoculating 70pc of its adult population by summer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier this month.

It comes as a HSE announcement is due later this week that people in their 40s are expected to be invited to apply for a Covid-19 vaccine shortly.

They can be offered the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca jabs, although they will be free to turn them down and wait for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to be available.

It follows advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee that the cut-off age for both vaccines to be lowed from 50 to 40.

However, anyone who takes the vaccine will give their consent after the very small risk of an unusual blood clot is explained to them.

The HSE will also offer the two vaccines to people in their 40s if none of the other vaccines are available.

The roll-out continues as a further 360 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.

There are 110 Covid-19 patients in hospital , including 42 in intensive care.

The surveillance of daily cases has been hampered by the hit suffered by HSE computers and may be subject to change.

In the UK there continues to be concern about the rise in clusters of the Indian variant of the virus which is more infectious and could delay easing of lockdown.

A report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre here said the first 34 cases of the Indian variant recorded here – now a variant of concern – included four children under 18 with most cases in the 19-34 year age group.

The concern around the variant is expected to leave the Government slow to lift mandatory hotel quarantine and open up foreign travel.

An Oxford University study suggested current coronavirus vaccines work well against the Indian variant.

Early findings from the urgent laboratory study into the B.1.617.2 strain show there is only a small loss of protection from the vaccines’ effect.

AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech doses still create enough antibodies to neutralise the Indian strain and significantly diminish the risk of hospitalisation and death.

John Bell, Oxford’s regius chair of medicine said “it looks like the Indian variant will be susceptible to the vaccine in the way that others are. The data looks rather promising. I think the vaccinated population are going to be fine.”