The roll out of vaccines among five to 11 year old will “push the virus” out of that cohort of children, according to a biochemistry expert.

University College Cork lecturer Dr Anne Moore also said that consideration should be given to finishing school a week early before Christmas so that there is a bit of a circuit breaker before children start visiting elderly family members.

“It should be considered, anything that can provide protection against the disease over Christmas when people are mingling should be considered. I guess the next question is if parents would be in favour of it,” she said.

Dr Moore said that the vaccine is “incredibly safe” for children.

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: “It is true that by in large children of that age don’t tend to get very sick and it is a slightly different risk benefit profile in five-to-11-year olds.

“But at the same time the five-to-11-year olds have no immune response whatsoever to any SARS-CoV-2 virus and by giving them a vaccine you’re giving them that level of protection that if they do encounter the virus they will be protected from severe disease and from moderate disease.

“Admittedly it’s a low level of children who get severe disease but what we saw in the older age group, the 12-to-18-year olds, is that once a high number become vaccinated, we see a much lower level of infection rates in that age group as well.

“The unvaccinated is a really rich environment for this virus. This vaccine is very safe for children. It’s incredibly safe to give this vaccine but with 99.9pc of vaccines if there is going to be an adverse event you see it very soon after vaccination and we haven’t seen that with this type of vaccine."

Meanwhile, Dr Moore said that the Covid-19 Omicron variant is “much more transmissible and much more infectious” and will likely “outcompete” Delta in the community.

It comes as there are now six confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in Ireland.

She said: ”It’s much more transmissible and it’s much more infectious than Delta so it will likely outcompete Delta in the community because it just spreads so fast.”

However, Dr Moore said Ireland should be most concerned about the Delta variant as it’s “racing through communities” in Ireland.

“Omicron is still a new virus variant that we’re still learning about how infectious it is and how much severe disease it causes and how resistant it is to vaccine induced immunity. A lot of the ideas we have on Omicron are still very preliminary.

“But it looks at the moment that Omicron is much more transmissible. Early data suggests that you may not get a severe disease but we don’t know yet and that’s the really clear thing to say.

“Secondly there is very preliminary evidence that the vaccine induced immunity against Omicron is less compared to what is there with Delta. There is very preliminary evidence that at the peak of the post vaccination response you can boost your immunity to Omicron but that’s at the very peak of the immune response after that third immunisation.

“We have to wait and see how long that broader immune response against both Delta and Omicron will last.”

