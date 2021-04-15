Vaccine registration portal checklist: everything you need to know to register for your vaccine

The portal to register for people aged 65-69 opened from 10am this morning.

The HSE’s online registration portal for Covid-19 vaccination has launched this morning for people aged between 65 and 69.

We have compiled a list of everything you need to know – and a quick-look checklist for you below:

Who is the vaccine portal for?

Starting with 69-year-olds today, the portal will book this cohort in for vaccination, which are to take place at mass vaccination centres rather than GP surgeries, where most people were receiving their vaccine previously.

When can I register?

69 years old – register on Thursday, April 15 or anytime after

68 years old – register on Friday, April 16 or anytime after

67 years old – register on Saturday, April 17 or anytime after

66 years old – register on Sunday, April 18 or anytime after

65 years old– register on Monday, April 19 or anytime after

How do you register?

There are a number of steps involved in registration.

It is important to note that the HSE urges people to complete the application using the Google Chrome web browser as opposed to other web browsers as it works best on this one.

What do I need?

To begin, all applicants will need access to an email address, a mobile phone for verification purposes, their PPS number and their Eircode. If the applicant does not have any of these details, they should ring the HSE Covid-19 Helpline on 1850 24 1850 to arrange their vaccination.

How do I do it - step by step?

Once the applicant has all those details, they must enter their first and last name, email address, their year of birth and phone number in the allotted boxes.

They must then verify their email address and phone number by following the link in their email and entering the code sent to their phone via text message.

Once these are verified, people must then create a password for their account.

After this, people must enter their full name and their mother’s maiden name.

Then they must input their PPS number, date of birth, gender, nationality and ethnicity.

Finally, the applicant must enter their Eircode, or enter their address manually and search for their GP on-screen and then select their GP.

Once this is completed, they must click Finish, they must review their details before confirming once more and the process is complete.

What if I can’t register online?

You can register by phone any day between 8am and 8pm. The number is LoCall: 1850 54 1850. If you are deaf or hard of hearing you can send a text message to the HSE's COVID-19 helpline on 086 1800 661.

Your quick-look vaccine portal checklist:

Before you start, you need:

A mobile phone. You will be sent a five digit verification code by text at the start of registration.

An email address. You need to click on a link the HSE send to verify the email address within 24 hours of receiving the email. This must be done on the same device (phone, laptop or computer being used to register in the portal.

Your PSS Number

Your Eircode.

Personal details: name, date of birth, mother's maiden name, gender, nationality, ethnic background, GP's name or GP practice name.

Steps:

You will be asked to press the “Start now” button and told how big the queue is. It usually takes a few minutes.

When it reaches your turn, you’ll be given 10 minutes to access the system.

Create your account – you will need to access to your email address and mobile phone in order to verify your identity.

Enter your personal details.

Finally, you will get an opportunity to review all your details before they are submitted to the HSE.

If you need to register more than one person, you will have to repeat the process for the second person.

