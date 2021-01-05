Vaccination of staff in Tallaght Hospital gets underway

Louise Power became the first person in Tallaght University Hospital to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. She was vaccinated by her colleague Vivienne Dick.

Covid-19 vaccination of staff in Tallaght Hospital in Dublin has got underway with the aim of rolling it out over the next two weeks.

Louise Power, Arthroplasty Nurse Specialist, became the first person at the hospital to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

She was vaccinated by her colleague Vivienne Dick, Clinical Nurse Facilitator, from Milford, Donegal.

A spokeswoman said that peer vaccination team of up to 30 nurses will vaccinate staff from Monday to Saturday.

“Louise was given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine. Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. Appointments for staff to receive the second dose of the vaccine are automatically generated ensuring they will be fully protected, in three weeks.”

Hospital chief executive Lucy Nugent said : “We are delighted to start the new year by offering this protection to our frontline workers with this Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. It is a very worrying time for everyone, particularly our frontline workers who continue to face this dangerous virus. I would like to commend the team in TUH who have worked so hard to begin the delivery of this vaccination programme, which also includes CHI at Tallaght staff who are located at TUH.

Dr. Peter Lavin, Consultant Nephrologist and Clinical Director of the Medical Directorate added: “It has been a long few months for all of us here in TUH. We are very grateful to receive the vaccine, it is the beginning of the end but there is a long road ahead of us. It is our combined efforts now that will help stabilise the current COVID-19 status in our communities. Please stay at home and stay safe. It’s our actions today that may result in the avoidable sickness or death of a member of your family in the coming weeks.”

Trevor O’Callaghan, CEO of Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, said that in the coming days the vaccine programme in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital and St Luke’s Radiation and Oncology Network will get underway.

“We also are working to commence vaccinations in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and Naas General Hospital in the latter part of this week,” he said.

