Vaccination for children aged 12-15 to begin this weekend

The first vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 are expected to be given this weekend.

Registration for vaccination opens on Thursday and the HSE expects the first children to be vaccinated this weekend.

The director of Public Health at the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, Dr Lucy Jessop, said consent will be needed from one parent or legal guardian.

“We’re hoping the first vaccines in the mass vaccination clinics will be given from this weekend,” she said.

“I think there is quite a lot of enthusiasm among parents for the vaccine for their children,” she told RTÉ radio.

Sinn Féin’s education spokesman Donnchadh O’Laoghaire said today he did not believe teachers would be hesitant to return to classrooms if children are unvaccinated.

He said: “I don’t believe the teachers are going to refuse to go back into the classroom.

“I believe that they’re very keen as much as anyone.”

He said previous school closures had come in a very different context, “when numbers were very high, at a time of no vaccination”.

He added: “We do need to ensure that there are adequate safety measures, we do need to ensure that very vulnerable children and teachers are supported and flexibility is allowed for them.

“But there has to be no question schools need to reopen in full. There’s a lot of catching up to do.

“To do that, what I think we need is things like ventilation.

“I speak to a lot to schools who don’t yet know what their cleaning budget is going to be, because they haven’t got confirmation that it will be the same as last year. So those are the issues that need to be done.

“I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated. I would encourage, obviously, teachers and school staff to get vaccinated.

“My view is that the vast, vast, overwhelming majority, almost without exception, will get vaccinated.

“And I would encourage, for those age groups that are available, everyone to get the vaccine.

“But there are actions to be taken beyond vaccinations. That’s to do with ventilation, continuing social distancing and money.

“Schools are under pressure because they’ve lost a lot of rental income from hire of rooms and fundraisers that haven’t been able to be organised. So money for things like the cleaning budget and the PPE is crucial.”