Vaccination centre hours to be extended as the Covid-19 booster campaign ramps up

Vaccination centres will be open for longer and the 15-minute observation window post-vaccination will be scrapped in a bid to roll out Covid-19 boosters across the country.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this evening announced a number of measures that will be introduced to ensure more people get a booster jab, as the Omicron variant spreads.

Vaccination clinics will be open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week with the continuation of both walk-in and appointment-based centres.

There will also be increased capacity in some clinics while new vaccination centres due to open in Richmond Barracks in Dublin, RDS in Dublin, and a further centre will open in Cork city in early January.

GP participation in the vaccine programme is to be expanded to full participation from 75pc and the number of pharmacies participating will be scaled to 700 this week.

Mr Donnelly said it is the Government’s intention to deliver an average of 300,000 booster doses per week in the coming weeks.

He said those aged over 40 will be offered a booster from the week commencing December 27 while high-risk children aged 5-11 will be offered the first dose of a vaccine from this date.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme will be open to all 5-11-year-olds from January.

Speaking on Virgin Media News this evening, Mr Donnelly said Niac recommended that the 15-minute observation window post-vaccination be waived and he has accepted this recommendation.

“In advance of the festive season, I have asked that the HSE update the programme to maximise delivery,” Minister Donnelly said.

"It is the intention that we will deliver an average of 300,000 booster doses a week in the coming weeks.

"I am also pleased to announce that vulnerable children aged 5-11 will begin to be offered an appointment from next week and the booster programme will commence offering appointments to those aged 40 – 49 on the week commencing December 27.

"To support this the HSE are implementing a number of capacity-increasing measures including extended opening hours in vaccination clinics and the participation of even more GPs and pharmacies.”

Among the new measures, will see increasing capacity in vaccination centres. For instance, UCD vaccination centre will see capacity increased from ten to 15 booths.

Meanwhile there will be “enhanced support from the Defence Forces and other areas of the public service providing a range of supports in vaccination centres.”

Given the emergence of the Omicron variant, “the aim is to ensure that all the risk groups have the opportunity to be vaccinated with a booster, had an appointment or can attend a walk in clinic in a vaccination centre or pharmacy by the end of the year.”