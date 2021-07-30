Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to have a Digital Covid Cert to dine indoors.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said today that the HSE vaccination card is also acceptable proof of immunity.

However, those looking to dine indoors may be asked to present a photo ID to show that it is their cert or card.

This is also the same for travelling within the EU. If someone hasn’t received their Digital Covid Cert yet they can use their vaccination card as proof to travel.

Mr Varadkar said that “anecdotally” the new guidelines for the hospitality sector that came into effect last Monday are “working well”.

“It has been gratifying to see so many businesses reopening in recent days, many for the first time since March 2020,” he said.

“Anecdotally we understand that the new arrangements are working well and we urge both businesses and customers to embrace the new arrangements in a safe manner as we approach the bank holiday weekend."

Minister Catherine Martin said: “Initial feedback indicates that the new arrangements which have facilitated the reopening of indoor hospitality are being positively embraced by businesses, employees and customers alike.”

She added: “Throughout the pandemic, solidarity has been at the core of our response and I know that this spirit will inform how we all embrace the new arrangements in the coming period, ensuring we keep each other safe."

The Tánaiste and Minister Martin also confirmed today that buffets are allowed once safe queuing and compliance with other health guidelines are in place.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Tánaiste and Minister Martin also welcomed clarification of the guidance on the provision of food counter service for consumption at a table, including self-service, buffet and carvery arrangements, which sets out that, while table service is the safest mode of service, counter service can be permitted where safe queueing and compliance with other key requirements can be implemented.”