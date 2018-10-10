A large outbreak of mumps has spread across three counties in the west, striking a number of third-level students.

Uptake of MMR jab urged as third-level students are hit by outbreak of mumps

Galway city, Mayo and Roscommon have been affected by the outbreak, which has surged to 45 cases in the last seven weeks.

HSE public health specialist Dr Mark O'Loughlin said 64pc of cases were in Galway and the worst affected age group is the 15 to 29-year-olds. He said it is likely that many of those infected did not get the two doses of the MMR vaccine that can protect against the disease.

"We have contacted GPs and asked them to provide the vaccine for free," he said. "If people have not had two doses of MMR vaccine, or are uncertain if they have had them, they should be vaccinated."

Having an extra dose of MMR vaccine will not do any harm and if people are unsure they had the two doses they should not delay in getting the MMR jab. It can take up to 28 days before people will be protected by the vaccine.

He said mumps is an acute viral illness that causes fever, headache and painful swollen salivary glands.

Mumps is spread from person to person by coughs and sneezes. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with saliva.

People remain unwell for an average of seven to 10 days. Complications can include meningitis and inflammation of the testicles, which can affect fertility in later life.

Less common complications can include inflammation of the pancreas, deafness, arthritis and inflammation of the heart.

Treatment for mumps is focused on symptom relief with rest, fluids, and over-the-counter painkillers advised.

To prevent further infections with mumps, people are advised to stay away from school, college or work for five days following the onset of their symptoms.

