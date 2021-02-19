Up to 5,000 people will be vaccinated a day in special centres: HSE

One million Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered into Ireland each month from April, it emerged yesterday.

The jabs are set to be administered from GPs, pharmacies and special vaccine centres across the country.

Up to 5,000 people will be vaccinated each day from the vaccine centres alone, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

But as the country was warned that the fall in the spread of the virus is too slow – prolonging the chance of a longer lockdown – it emerged that the HSE does not know the source of transmission in around one in four cases of the virus.

Read More

This is because there are not enough staff in public health teams.

This undermines the effort to track the virus and reduce its spread.

The HSE said the 37 vaccination centres across the country can carry out between 1,000 to 5,000 inoculations a day and many others will get the jab from GPs who will boost the rollout.

Mr Reid said the vaccination centres would employ vaccinators on 12-hour shifts and open seven days a week, with one million doses a month expected to arrive between April and June.

He said: “The centres will range in size, with bigger centres doing 5,000 a day and smaller centres doing between 1,000 to 2,000 a day. The workforce is being organised around that.

“The national campaign to supplement vaccinations is under way. It will operate on a 12-hour shift basis, seven days a week.”

It comes amid fears that people will start to slacken their adherence to lockdown rules and see the phased reopening of schools from early March as a signal lockdown is over.

Latest figures last night revealed 47 more deaths were reported, with 901 newly diagnosed cases of the virus, 437 of which were in Dublin.

Prof Philip Nolan, who tracks the virus, said the more infectious UK coronavirus variant which is now the dominant form of virus, was slowing down the rate at which Covid-19 was being driven down.

The slower pace will have an impact on how soon a significant reopening of the country can take place but there were indications last night the Government’s new Living with Covid plan, to be launched next week, will place a strong emphasis on loosening restrictions on areas that would improve mental health.

Within the next fortnight, there will be new guidance on whether the restrictions on visiting at nursing homes can be eased in the light of vaccination of residents and staff.

Prof Nolan said the rate of decline was slowing and the variant was to blame for a particularly high level of the virus being passed on in households.

The number of people in hospital is falling but the rate of admissions has plateaued around 40-50.

The rate of disease in the 19-24 years age group is on the rise but the incidence in older people has fallen.

Deaths from Covid-19 are past their peak but the positivity rate from the virus is still at around 6pc and is too high.

Dr Glynn said it was acknowledged that people were making major sacrifices and lockdown was having a wide-ranging impact across society. He said the “biggest concern” was the phased reopening of schools would send a signal to socie ty that they can relax their adherence to lockdown.

Its impact on the spread of the disease is to be assessed on a weekly to fortnightly basis.

Dr Colm Henry of the HSE said it was too early to determine what benefit vaccinations here have had so far.

However, there are early indications from Israel and the UK that it is influencing levels of infection and disease in older people.

The pressure on public health teams in the HSE to fully investigate and track the source of infection remains an issue.

Dr Glynn said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had sought retrospective tracing – where an outbreak is traced back to the source – but this had to be abandoned in the recent surge after it got under way late last year.

“We have a public health resource that was very limited pre-pandemic and has been pushed to its limits over the last year,” he said.

Dr Glynn said around 23pc of cases were not fully investigated “in terms of source of transmission”.

It was in the process of starting but had to be abandoned due to the January surge.

Public health teams instead are having to concentrate most of their efforts on tracing immediate contacts.

Meanwhile, a group of health unions has written to the HSE saying they are getting the least efficacious vaccine – the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

They have said it has only 60pc efficacy versus 95pc for the Pfizer-BioNTech and 94.5pc for Moderna.

This raises “legitimate concerns” they will not be protected by the vaccine until May or June due to the gap between the first and second doses.

Read More

Irish Independent