Up to 40,000 people a week to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as rollout ‘accelerated’

The Government has been criticised over the speed of the roll-out of its vaccination plan. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said up to 40,000 people a week will be vaccinated by the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as the rollout has been “accelerated”.

This comes as the Covid-19 vaccination program begins in nursing homes across the country this week.

The Health Minister said that a delivery from Pfizer arrived two days early, so the government is “reacting immediately” and distributing more than planned.

Read More

"We increased the vaccination target this week to 20,000 and as of this morning we have now increased the target to 30,000 and that’s because we got a delivery from Pfizer two days earlier and we are reacting immediately,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1.

He added that in the first days of distributing the vaccine last week 4,000 people received the jab and 35,000 more are due to receive it this week.

"The total number (of people vaccinated) in the first few days was 4,000 and this week we are scaling that up just this week to about 35,000,” he said.

"So that's in 20 hospitals and 25 nursing homes. In the hospitals its frontline healthcare workers in the hospitals, in community care and we are working hard to make sure GPs are included in that as well.”

Minister Donnelly said this is a vast change as just five days ago they were expecting to vaccinate around 12,000 people.

RTÉ reported that two nursing homes in Dublin who were supposed to receive the vaccine today didn’t.

When asked why this was the case and if the plan has been delayed in some way he said: “Not that I’m aware of, I can’t speak to the two nursing homes that you’ve spoken of but the plan is not only to do the full schedule of nursing homes but as I said its up to almost double of what was planned just a few days ago."

Meanwhile, GPs and practice nurses are expressing growing concern at the failure of the HSE to say when they will get the Covid-19 vaccine, despite being on the frontline in the battle against the growing spread of the virus.

Dr Ruairi Hanley – a GP in Navan, Co Meath – said he had been moved to write a strongly-worded letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about the delay.

He said that they were told the vaccination schedule for healthcare workers will "evolve" over the next few weeks as "we confirm further deliveries" of vaccine.

“We are assured that our leaders will be informed and that we are a priority for this early phase,” he wrote.

“This is very far from reassuring. Clearly the authorities know, or should know, how many vaccines they will be receiving in the coming weeks.

“The roll-out for GPs and the mechanisms for administering vaccine to GPs – Do we go to hospital? Do the teams come to us? Do we administer the shots to each other? – should have been agreed and arranged months ago.

“That either has not happened or we are simply not being told. We are being given a vague assurance – not a plan – not a timetable, instead a promised ‘evolution’ of a plan.

“As the state currently appears unable to provide any clear time frame for GPs to be immunised I would recommend that those of us working in border counties (the worst affected parts of the country) approach the authorities in Northern Ireland with an appeal to be vaccinated by them.

“They are already far ahead of us in the vaccine process and have today approved the Oxford vaccine while the EMA dithers and the HSE left the Pfizer vaccine in fridges for days.”

Dr Hanley said in the weeks ahead the gap between the two jurisdictions on this island, in terms of vaccination delivery, will become more and more obvious.

“No amount of photographs will alter that reality,” he added.

He said that “if our own nation is incapable of protecting its frontline workers in a timely fashion then frankly, to protect ourselves, our patients, our staff and our families, I feel we have a duty to ask the North for help, especially in the context of exponential growth of case numbers in border areas.

“It would be very easy for colleagues in Donegal to drive to Derry for their vaccine, likewise those of us in Louth could go to Newry. If the North were willing, any such plan could be expanded to cover larger groups of frontline staff. I would appreciate your assistance in any approach to the Northern authorities on this urgent matter.”

In a message to GPs over the weekend the Irish College of General Practitioners said: “We are aware of concerns being expressed by GPs regarding the lack of confirmed timelines for the vaccination of GPs and their staff.

“We wish to reassure that we are actively engaging along with our Irish Medical Organisation colleagues with all relevant authorities to confirm the roll-out of the vaccination to GP practices. Further updates will be provided as the week progresses.”

Read More

Online Editors