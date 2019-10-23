'Up to 4,000 children and teens' here may have anorexia

Girls as young as eight are being diagnosed with anorexia in Ireland and the eating disorder may be afflicting up to 4,000 children and teens, a new study warns today.

Between 2,000 and 4,000 youngsters aged eight to 17 may be suffering from anorexia in this country.

The figures remain an estimate due to lack of reliable data.

The annual number of new cases of anorexia among eight- to 12-year-olds in the UK and Ireland is double a previous estimate of 2006, according to the findings. The study in the journal 'BMJ Open' detailed the number of youngsters with a new case of anorexia in contact with child and adolescent psychiatrists in the UK and Ireland. The true rate for eight- to 12-year-olds may be 3.2 cases per 100,000.

Around 11 new cases among eight- to 12-year-olds here may be diagnosed annually. As many as 95 new cases a year may occur among eight- to 17-year-olds.

Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry in London and Imperial College London examined data from the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Surveillance System.

Anorexia is an eating disorder and serious mental health condition. People who have anorexia try to keep weight as low as possible by not eating enough food, exercising too much, or both, making them very ill as they start to starve.

They often have a distorted image of their bodies, thinking they are fat even when they are underweight.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Brendan Kelly, professor of psychiatry in Trinity College Dublin, said the study provided "concerning evidence" about rates of anorexia in Ireland and the UK.

"It is possible that increased awareness has led to increased rates of referral to these services, and this might for some of this increase," he said.

"Even so, these data indicate a clear and urgent need for enhanced mental health services for this group.

"We know that, in Ireland, referrals to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services increased by 40pc between 2011 and 2019."

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services had just 57pc of the staff recommended in 'A Vision for Change', the national mental health policy, he said.

"In June 2019, there were almost 2,500 children on the waiting list for the service."

