Up to 26 communities are without a GP - angry doctors march on the Dáil

It comes as hundreds of GPs are to march on the Dáil to highlight what they say is a crisis in general practice.

Dr Maitiu O Tuathail, President of the National Association of General Practitioners which is organising the protest, said: “There are currently 26 communities without General Practitioners across this country.

“With 700 GPs about to retire in the next four to five years, and newly qualified GPs choosing Dubai over Dublin, many more communities will be left without a GP.

“The neglect of General Practice by this Government will lead to its extinction."

The GPs want the cuts in fees they are paid for treating medical card holders, imposed during the recession to be reversed.

Negotiations are under way between the Irish Medical Organisation and health officials on the fees and also other issues relating to the services provided by GPs for the HSE.

NAGP chairman Dr Andrew Jordan said: “This is the only way we can highlight to the Government that General Practice is dying”.

“One in two GP practices are in debt trying to keep going. There are now entire communities where GPs have retired and not been replaced - there are not enough GPs to handle the demand.

“ Young, newly trained GPs are emigrating and there is no one to replace older GPs. General Practice in Ireland is literally dying because it is not being properly resourced. Government funding for primary care was cut in 2010 and never restored.”

The NAGP said global evidence confirms that community-based health systems, like the family doctor system, are the most efficient, safe and effective.

Online Editors