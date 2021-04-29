Up to 240,000 people will receive Covid-19 vaccine next week, highest weekly total so far - HSE 

The HSE plans to administer Covid-19 vaccines to between 220,000 and 240,000 people next week - its highest weekly total so far.

HSE chief Paul Reid also said today that it plans to open the portal to allow people aged 50 to 59 to apply for a vaccine shortly.

The vaccine roll out is having to be overhauled and a revised plan drawn up following a series of recommendations earlier this week across a range of areas including the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines strictly for over 50s.

They will be working on the new plan over the weekend, he said.

They will continue to proceed with the roll out based on descending age and will not be jumping to younger age groups.

So far 87,000 people aged 60 to 69 have received their first AstraZeneca vaccine and 305,000 have applied online.

He was speaking as the new exit plan from lockdown over May, June and July will be unveiled later today with several re-openings happening earlier than expected.

He said the health system is in a much stronger position now but the country is still battling a highly infectious virus.

There are 155 patients with Covid-19 in hospital and 44 in intensive care.

HSE chief of operations Ann O Connor said some hospitals are struggling with over 100pc capacity and high attendances of non Covid patients to emergency departments, many of whom are very sick and are presenting with delayed care.

The HSE is trying to get more clarity from vaccine manufacturers about delivery dates and schedules.

He said :"We are looking at this week by week. We are building with the assumptions we have."

Deliveries remain unpredictable, he added.

He said it is hoped the numbers vaccinated this week will reach between 160,000 to 180,000.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said there appears to be a break in the link between transmission of the virus and the level of harm it was causing.

He pointed to the impact of vaccination in people over 75.

The fall in cases among people over 85 has been very steep. Deaths in older age groups have dropped by 95pc since January.

There have been no outbreaks of the virus in nursing homes in recent weeks.

New guidelines are being drawn up around the recommendation that pregnant women at a certain stage of gestation could be offered the vaccine after consulting their doctor.

There will also be a plan next week allowing for relaxation of restrictions around the partners of pregnant women accompanying them to the maternity hospital for appointments such as scans.

Damian McCallion who oversees the vaccination roll out for the HSE said around1,800 housebound people have been given a vaccine.

There are around 3,000 in this group .

The National Ambulance Service which administers these vaccines is doubling its fleet capacity to get to people sooner, he added.

