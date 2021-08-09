Up to 20pc of recent Covid-19 cases in Ireland were among fully-vaccinated people

Up to 20pc of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days are fully vaccinated.

This means that 80pc of cases are in those who are not yet vaccinated against the disease.

As of the most up-to-date statistics, 77pc of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated in Ireland.

The national lead for testing and tracing for the HSE, Niamh O’Beirne, said although the number of vaccinated people catching coronavirus has risen it is not unexpected.

“In the last number of days it’s risen to between 18 and 20pc, and this is self-reported,” she told RTÉ Radio One.

"When we call people as part of contact tracing we ask if they are vaccinated and they let us know the dates they were vaccinated and the vaccine they had.”

She added that up to 20pc of vaccinated people catching the virus is in line with other countries and that although these people are infected their symptoms are milder compared to those who are unvaccinated.

"When you look into Public Health England’s reports, the last reporting said 17pc and that was running from the middle of June into the middle of July,” Ms O’Beirne said.

"So it’s in line with what we are seeing in other countries.”

She added that the reports coming from contact tracers is that the virus “appears to be generally mild [in those vaccinated], people are saying they are not very sick and the symptoms are quite mild in the vast majority of cases”.

It comes as a further 1,522 cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health today.

Hospitalisations continue to increase and there are 217 coronavirus patients in hospital, 34 of whom are in ICU.

Speaking today, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "Over the past fortnight we have reported almost 20,000 cases.

"While 17pc of these cases were in people who are doubly vaccinated, this is entirely in keeping with what we expect as an increasing proportion of our population get vaccinated.

"It's important to remember that this does not mean vaccines are not effective. While they will not prevent every case, they provide excellent protection against severe disease and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisation.”

This comes as Ireland’s vaccine programme is continuing to be accelerated as another 9,000 people attended a walk-in vaccine clinic over the weekend.

It was the second weekend that the country opened various mass vaccination centres across the country for walk-ins.

Those that attended had to be over the age of 16 and did not have to pre-register.

“Almost another 9,000 people had a dose one vaccine administered in our walk-In centres over the weekend,” HSE boss Paul Reid tweeted.

"Two-thirds of these hadn't previously registered. All age groups were represented and on occasions full families attended. We're on the final leg of the vaccination programme now.”

Those who receive their first dose at a walk-in centre will receive a text message with details for their second dose. This appointment will be in a vaccination centre close to the address that was provided for registration.