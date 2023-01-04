Up to 1,000 patients could be treated on trolleys on a single day in the weeks ahead as hospitals grapple with increasing pressures, consultants have warned.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) has expressed concerns over escalating levels of overcrowding in emergency departments.

An IHCA spokesperson said current healthcare experiences were comparable to those at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is not inconceivable that we could see 1,000 admitted patients being treated on trolleys on a single day in the weeks ahead,” the spokesman said.

“Public hospital staff are working tirelessly, attempting to provide appropriate levels of care to patients.

“Consultants are on call 24/7, often practising over and above recommended levels, but the reality is there simply aren’t enough of us to meet increased demand. We are still working with 40pc less consultant staffing in Ireland, compared to the EU average.

“What compounds this further is the failure of Government to put in place bed and staffing commitments dating back years.

“When consultants do eventually get to see patients, we face restricted care flows due to inadequate bed and theatre capacity, and required staffing levels.”

The HSE winter plan for 2022/2023 committed to appointing 51 additional emergency medicine consultants but so far 20 locum consultants were in place.

The IHCA said the Department of Health had “no credible plan” to put in place the 1,400 additional public hospital beds.

“As a result, those of us on the ground in hospitals and delivering care in the community are consistently left to firefight for ourselves with the limited and overstretched resources we have,” the spokesman added.

“We must bring about the desperately needed additional capacity at a much faster pace. Increased capacity, physical infrastructure and facilities must be commissioned and funded by the Government and HSE urgently to ensure that public hospital services can be maintained and not allowed to deteriorate further,” the IHCA said.

Meanwhile, Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin has called on the government to recall the Dáil immediately to deal with the crisis in hospitals.

“The Dáil must be recalled to discuss this national emergency,” she said.

The Deputy also wants Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to immediately enlist private hospitals to help alleviate pressure on the public system.

Ms Harkin said: “The fact that some people are scared to go to hospital, no matter how ill they are, is indicative of the depth of the crisis.”

She said the Dáil must be afforded the opportunity to demand an immediate response from the government to the crisis.

Meanwhile, earlier this afternoon Mr Donnelly said the HSE has secured 185 beds in private hospitals.

Mr Donnelly said he is still of the view that overcrowding in hospitals is “likely to get worse”. He acknowledged the “very significant difficulties” for patients and families.

This comes amid calls for an additional 5,000 hospital beds across the country as 838 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals today. The figure is a drop from the 931 waiting yesterday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said no hospital is unaffected by overcrowding today with patients on trolleys or chairs in emergency departments or elsewhere in each of our hospitals.

Mr Donnelly is set to update Cabinet on the situation on Friday. He said all private availability should be used.

“The majority of those are being used, I met with the HSE team yesterday and made it very clear that we need to go further than that and we need to be more ambitious and that the funding required is available to use,” he told RTÉ’s News At One.

“My message and government’s message very clearly is all available private capacity should be used.

“I want to acknowledge the work of our healthcare workers right across the country who did a huge amount of work yesterday, but obviously much wider than yesterday are working under sustained and intense pressure.

“The current situation is one which we must continue to build capacity and reform so our healthcare system can deal with these winter pressures.

“This is something we’ve been working on for several years, we know that patients on trolleys is something we’ve seen for many years, and we know from our healthcare workers why that is, they have said to us, ‘we need more beds, we need more healthcare professionals’.

“Over the last three years, we’ve put in place record levels of beds in hospitals in the community, we’ve added over 16,000 extra healthcare professionals and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Mr Donnelly said he wants to see an increase in the number of consultants, he said there are currently 3,800 and he wants to get closer to 6,000.

“First of all, what needs to happen is we need to hire more people, but while we’re building that up there is an ask of consultants to come in at the weekends just for the next few weeks,” he said.

“The current consultant contract does not facilitate that, we are relying on their goodwill. It is one of the main changes for the new consultant contract.”

Minister Donnelly said the cancellation of elective surgeries in some hospitals as a result of overcrowding will have a “knock on” effect on wait times.

He added that more than 2,400 extra hospital beds will be needed.

“The 2018 capacity review estimated that we needed an extra 2,400 hospital beds, I think it’s entirely likely that we need to go further than that,” he said.

“Over the last three years, we’ve added about 1,000 hospital beds, hundreds of community beds and we’ve increased the workforce by 16,000.”

Meanwhile, speaking earlier today INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “We again repeat our call for the current approach of telling people just to avoid hospitals to cease. The focus should be on providing supplemented emergency supports until the end of February,”

“It is time for the Government to call this what it clearly is – an out and out crisis.

“A crisis warrants an extraordinary response from Government and the HSE.

“When nurses who are at the frontline dealing directly with patients and often the ones apologising to patients and their families on behalf of the State because of the chaotic conditions are calling on the Government to take action including but not limited to the immediate cessation of all non-urgent activity and the introduction of a time-limited mask mandate, then it must not continue to fall on deaf ears.

“Our members are treating patients in the most undignified conditions. This is not the type of care they should be providing in a country that has the resources to provide additional capacity and support.

“Nurses and other healthcare staff cannot continue to weather this storm without adequate support and protection from their employer, it will add to the increasing intention to leave of staff which is exactly what this health service does not need.”

University Hospital Limerick is again the worst affected hospital with 76 patients on trolleys today.

This is followed by Sligo University Hospital with 65, Cork University Hospital has 62 patients on trolleys with two under the age of 16.

University Hospital Galway has 51 patients on trolleys, while Letterkenny University Hospital has 46, St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin has 45 and the Mater Hospital has 43.

Irish hospitals are experiencing “major overcrowding” which can lead to preventable death, according to a consultant in emergency medicine.

Dr Peadar Gilligan from Beaumont Hospital said there are 34 patients in the emergency department this morning who have been admitted and are awaiting a hospital bed.

The number of people waiting on a hospital bed hit a record high yesterday, with 931 patients across the country lying on trolleys.

“Those are patients who have been assessed by the emergency medicine team and have been deemed appropriate for admission but there is no hospital bed immediately available for them,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“They are receiving the treatment but not in the manner that any of us would wish to have to deliver it, some of those patients are sitting on chairs around our nurse's station or on trolleys so essentially our available capacity is hugely constrained.

“And of course, the challenge that that creates for us is that likely today we will as usual receive somewhere around about 180 to 220 patient attendances and we’ll be trying to deliver that care in two to three trolley spaces which is just not an achievable task.”

Dr Gilligan said 5,000 additional beds are needed across the country along with a clear plan and timeframe.

“The solution is definitely the development of capacity and I acknowledge that the Minister has said there’s 950 additional beds in the system but that is even less than half of the lowest estimate of the requirements of the system,” he said.

“We’re looking at really 5,000 additional beds being required by the acute hospital system, and they need to be developed and there needs to be a plan in terms of how that’s going to be achieved in a timely manner so we can avoid this reality for patients.”

Dr Gilligan said Beaumont has currently enacted the full capacity protocol which means each ward is accepting one to two additional patients as opposed to them waiting in the emergency department.

“We do need to enact the full capacity protocol and that means that rather than housing patients in the emergency department who need to be on a ward, moving those patients to ward areas where they may well be on a bed or a trolley awaiting further care,” he said.

“It’s safer to move one to two additional patients to each ward in the hospital rather than treat the emergency department as though it has rubber walls.

“Understandably there’s concern because any additional crowding of ward areas does create risk in terms of healthcare associated infection but that’s also a reality for patients within the emergency department.”

Dr Gilligan said any emergency department working above 100pc capacity is “not safe”.

“We know that there’s delays to receiving antibiotics for those with infection, we know there’s delays to recognition and treatment of heart attack and there’s delays to the treatment of stroke as well,” he said.

“There are definitely clinical consequences to our failure to develop the capacity that the system so clearly needs.

“Preventable death does occur in a context major overcrowding and certainly Ireland is experiencing major overcrowding and indeed has for much of my career as a consultant.

“The reality is that we don’t have the number of beds in the system that we do need to have.”

