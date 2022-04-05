Unsure if you have Covid, a cold or hay fever? Here are some key pointers to help you make a diagnosis

THE great unmasking of 2022 has brought with it a flurry of viruses, colds, flus and other ailments that largely disappeared during the pandemic due to social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

Now, they are back with a bang and people are finding it hard to discern between colds, flus, allergies and Covid-19.

Official public health advice is for people who have any of the symptoms of Covid-19, or a cold or flu, to work from home and not go to the workplace, even if they are returning negative antigen tests.

People should not return to the workplace until 48 hours after their symptoms abate, the HSE says.

Read More

The same advice has been issued to people in Northern Ireland as cases of Covid-19 increase.

But is it possible to tell the difference between the various viruses?

Covid-19 or a cold?

While Covid-19 has mutated many times in the past two years, a number of the core symptoms remain the same.

The symptoms of BA.2 – the sub-variant of Omicron currently dominant in Ireland – are quite similar to those of a cold for people who experience a mild illness.

Both will bring a cough, muscle ache, fatigue and usually some degree of fever. However, sneezing is not a common symptom of Covid-19 in comparison to the common cold or rhinovirus.

A loss of taste or smell is a common sign you have Covid-19, but it’s not definitive as people with stuffy noses from a rhinovirus cold can often also lose their sense of smell.

If you experience nausea, diarrhoea or vomiting in conjunction with some of the symptoms above, it’s likely you have Covid-19 and not a cold.

If you have any unusual symptoms such as a rash in random parts of your body or conjunctivitis, in conjunction with other symptoms listed above, again, it’s likely to be Covid-19.

Covid-19 or seasonal allergies such as hay fever?

Hay fever is the bane of many people’s existence for portions of the year, but this is easier to discern from Covid-19 as some symptoms of Omicron are not evident for those with seasonal allergies.

If you have the usual stuffy or runny nose and a cough, it’s worth checking your temperature. This is because fevers, and especially muscle aches, very rarely if ever occur as a result of hay fever or other allergies.

If you have a cough, fatigue, itchy eyes and are sneezing, it’s worth doing an antigen test but it’s likely down to allergies and not Covid-19.

What’s the difference between Covid-19 and influenza?

In terms of symptoms of both conditions, there are very few differences but there is one key tell. If you have the flu, you are unlikely to lose your sense of taste or smell. So, if you feel unwell and lose these senses, it’s unlikely to be a flu.

However, if you retain these senses it does not necessarily mean you are free from Covid-19. Not all people who contract the virus will lose their sense of taste and smell.