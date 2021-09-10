‘Unprecedented demand’ for Irish Cancer Society free health checks this week

The Irish Cancer Society is rolling out a free health check roadshow across Dublin this month amid concerns that some people have not yet sought medical advice for symptoms of cancer due to the pandemic.

Some 200 health checks took place across two days in Tallaght amid ‘unprecedented demand’ today and yesterday, with over 2,000 people in total seeking information at that roadshow event.

It comes as the Society next week will launch its pre-Budget 2022 submission calling for greater dedicated funding to help cope with an expected future increase in demand for cancer services.

The ‘Your Health Matters’ roadshow is a new initiative from the society which aims to give the public an opportunity to get a free health check and have a conversation with a nurse.

The Irish Cancer Society said it decided to launch the roadshow as it was concerned that some people have not yet sought medical advice for symptoms of cancer due to the pandemic.

The free walk-in consultations includes a blood pressure check, body mass index (BMI) and carbon monoxide (CO) reading.

Director of advocacy Rachel Morrogh said the Irish Cancer Society is “extremely concerned” about the impact which the Covid-19 pandemic has had on cancer in Ireland.

“We know that some people have put off presenting to their GPs with health concerns that are unexplained, unusual or persistent, so we are delighted to have the opportunity to offer these free health checks across Dublin over the coming weeks,” she said.

“We are urging people to avail of these free health checks and discuss any concerns they may have with one of our nurses, because early detection of cancer leads to better treatment options and ultimately saves lives”.

Ms Morrogh said the success of the roadshow over the last week “shows a real appetite from the general public to look after their health.”

She added: “People have been coming to us with a variety of questions about niggling health issues, most of which are unlikely to be cancer but they feel relieved to have chatted with a nurse, who can refer them on for further help if there is cause for concern.

“Others have more general questions and concerns regarding cancer treatments and screening.”

The ‘Your Health Matter’ roadshow will take place at the following locations:

Wednesday 15th-Thursday 16th September - Omni, Santry, beside O’Briens Cafe (Weds 9:30am-6pm, Thurs 9:30am-7pm)

Friday 17th-Saturday 18th September - ILAC Centre, beside Boots (8:30am-8:30pm)

Thursday 23rd – Friday 24th September – Jervis Shopping Centre, beside Currys PC World (Thurs 9am-9pm, Fri 9am-7pm)