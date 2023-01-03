‘Unprecedented combination of high levels of flu and Covid-19’ prompts HSE appeal to avoid A&E if possible

The HSE is urging people to consider all options before going to a hospital emergency department due to an “unprecedented combination of very high levels of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”

According to Damien McCallion, the HSE’s Chief Operations Officer, emergency departments across Ireland are extremely busy to the high levels of respiratory illness in the community, leading to what the HSE said is "going to be one of the busiest ever periods experienced by the health service.”

"Those who believe they may be seriously ill and require emergency care should of course come to hospital, but we would urge others to consider seeking support from pharmacists, GPs, GP Out of Hours Services and Minor Injury Units. These services have emergency responses in place for patients presenting with respiratory and other urgent health issues,” he said.

The appeal comes as Covid-19 and influenza cases continue to increase rapidly.

"Notifications of RSV, which had been declining for several weeks, are also now increasing. Unfortunately, we expect this incline to remain sharply upwards for a number of weeks to come and to continue to seriously impact our hospitals and Emergency Departments,” according to a statement from the HSE.

“While this surge of winter virus infections was predicted and planned for, the trends being seen are following the more pessimistic of predicted models, and also appear to be increasing earlier than had been hoped.”

Some of those who must attend an emergency department can “regrettably experience long wait times in our Emergency Departments,” the statement said, however “urgent patients will always be prioritised for treatment and care.”

Meanwhile, the HSE said people who are injured or feeling unwell should contact their pharmacies in the first instance where they can get both over-the-counter or prescription medicines from their GPs if needed as well as advice on minor illnesses and whether a trip to the GP is needed.

General Practitioners are also running additional GP out-of-hours services to cope with the demand.

People suffering minor, non-life threatening injuries, such as broken bones, dislocations or burns can also avail of 11 HSE Injury Unit Locations that are listed on the HSE website.

The HSE is also reminding people that while vaccines take two weeks to work, “ it’s not too late for people to get their flu vaccine, or their COVID-19 booster, if they are due.”

"Vaccination is an effective, safe way to protect you and people around you from flu or COVID-19,” according to the statement.

“The HSE appreciates the work of GPs and for their continuing support as they run additional clinics during this time of high pressure. Hospitals have also partnered with private hospitals to access additional beds, and this has added 145 beds to those available nationally for urgent or emergency admissions.

The HSE would like to thank all health service staff for their commitment to working through an extremely difficult and pressured period, including covering for staff who may be unwell,” the statement concluded.



