University Hospital Limerick overcrowding so bad that 'patients are on chairs' - INMO

There are 80 patients in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) today without beds, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has confirmed.

More than 12 of these patients were being cared for on chairs overnight, as there were no trolleys left for patients in UHL, the INMO has said.

This is the highest level of overcrowding recorded in an Irish hospital since the Covid-19 restrictions began.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer for Limerick, Mary Fogarty described the situation in the hospital as “a chronic state of overcrowding.”

“There are admitted patients on chairs – as there aren’t even enough trolleys anymore,” Ms Fogarty said.

“This would be an exceptionally high level of overcrowding in normal times. With Covid, the infection risk to staff and patients goes through the roof.

“Frontline staff are doing the best they can, but this is a crisis that is not going away in Limerick. Nurses are rightly describing the ongoing situation as dangerous.

“The Minister and HSE cannot stand idly by. They need to intervene nationally to put a clear, workable plan in place.”

The INMO has called for urgent intervention from the Minister for Health, with the immediate appointment of an external crisis management team to oversee governance at the hospital.

The union warned that the HSE’s “no tolerance” policy for overcrowding during the pandemic was clearly being broken, along with social distancing guidelines, placing staff and patients at risk.

There are currently 277 patients in Ireland’s hospitals without beds, with Sligo University Hospital second-worst hit with 35, and Mayo University Hospital next with 23 people waiting for beds.

