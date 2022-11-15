Unfinished business – Vicky Phelan’s legacy must be fully honoured if we are to avoid mistakes of the past

Vicky Phelan’s unflinching courage has left cervical screening for Irish women in a safer place – but she would be the first to say she has died with unfinished business.

CervicalCheck is a changed organisation in her wake but two of her big ambitions – to bring testing home from laboratories in the US and to have laws in place around mandatory disclosure of failings in patient care – are still awaited.

Dr Gabriel Scally carried out his review of CervicalCheck in 2018, following Ms Phelan’s revelations of a undisclosed lookback audit of test results of women who were diagnosed with cervical cancer. He is due to deliver another progress report shortly and it will be particularly poignant following her death.

When Ms Phelan found out about the audit by accident in the course of her own treatment, she was determined to make it public after her terminal diagnosis and her High Court settlement in April 2018 involving CPL laboratories in the US.

It emerged that a retrospective audit was carried out internally by CervicalCheck of 1,482 previous screening tests on women diagnosed with cancer from 2008 and 2018. In the case of 208 women it could have provided a different result or a warning of increased risk of developing cancer.

The fallout from Ms Phelan’s early campaigning for the truth led to defensiveness from the HSE and the slow realisation that CervicalCheck, set up in 2008, was a somewhat semi-detached agency that was largely its own dominion.

Until then, the only public concern was that the majority of smear tests in Ireland had to be outsourced to laboratories in the US because of a lack of facilities here.

When Dr Scally, who is from Northern Ireland and practised in the NHS, was chosen to carry out a scoping review of CervicalCheck in September 2018, he discovered something of an organisational mess that was “doomed to fail at some point”.

There were serious issues around the surveillance of quality assurance.

It was ‘verging on misogyny’, he concluded

Dr Scally said he was satisfied with the quality management processes in the existing lab sites used, including Quest laboratories in the US.

However, he discovered that slides from Ireland had been distributed by CPL, a former provider until 2013, to other laboratories to carry out at least part of the screening process in facilities in San Antonio in Texas, and even Hawaii.

He found a litany of failings in how CervicalCheck was run and no quality assurance site visits to any laboratory in the US or Ireland had been carried out since 2014.

Dr Scally said: “It is clear that there are also serious gaps in the range of expertise of professional and managerial staff directly engaged in the operation of CervicalCheck. There are, in addition, substantial weaknesses, indeed absences, of proper professional advisory structures.”

The report emphasised the imperfection of how slides were examined at that point.

Of 1,000 women screened, 20 would have pre-cancerous changes. However, only 15 of these 20 would ever be picked up by a national screening programme.

This was regardless of the quality of cytologists. Some five out of 20 pre-cancerous smears would be labelled normal when they are not.

Maybe the most distressing element of the findings involved his interview with women who were the subject of the internal audit and the bereaved relatives of those who died.

It was “verging on misogyny”, he concluded. “In my view, the manner in which they were eventually told of their situation in many cases varied from unsatisfactory and inappropriate, to damaging, hurtful and offensive.”

He described how the family of one woman was told “nuns don’t get cervical cancer” and that the same consultant highlighted the fact multiple times during the meeting that the now deceased patient had been a smoker.

We might get the structures right, but we need to work on the communications

Some of the discussions were handled sensitively but he found the anger of many of the women and their families was “intense and raw”.

The report went far beyond a fact-finding exercise and unearthed a culture around women’s health that was largely hidden but was given voice with a force not previously seen.

His report led to the beginnings of the overhaul of CervicalCheck. Its clinical director, Dr Gráinne Flannelly, had stood down from her position months earlier.

The following year, in reference to open disclosure – where mistakes are admitted – Dr Scally said he would like to see a faster pace of progress.

“We might get the structures right, but we need to work on the communications – the communications between patients and doctors. That is as important as anything else,” he said.

Dr Scally has carried out a number of progress reports since.

The latest quarterly progress report found that, as of the end of last year, four out of 170 actions arising from his recommendations remained to be implemented.

They include access to records and the establishment of restoration of trust meetings.

The CervicalCheck Steering Committee, chaired by Professor Anne Scott, and which includes the 221+ group and patient advocates, now has an oversight role in implementation of the recommendations.

Since early 2020, CervicalCheck has introduced a more advanced lab HPV smear test as the primary screening method which reduces the risk of error.

All tests are still sent to the US and the plan is to open the first national CervicalCheck screening laboratory before the end of the year. However, it can only operate on a phased basis for a number of years.

Meanwhile, open disclosure remains voluntary rather than mandatory. Women’s health is getting more official attention and the current Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, has prioritised new developments including around areas such as the menopause.

Vicky Phelan has been both a change-maker and a catalyst for change beyond CervicalCheck reform.

However, there was more upset last September when the current head of CervicalCheck, Dr Nóirín Russell, apologised for “inconsiderate and hurtful” remarks she made about women making claims against the service in a meeting in December 2020.

Dr Russell said she was sorry for the comments she made during a conversation with Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín but said that they do not reflect her views today.

She said that some lawyers were making huge amounts of money out of court cases representing women who had been screened and later developed cervical cancer.

There have been years of sadness and death since the CervicalCheck scandal emerged.

The late Emma Mhic Mhathúna and Ruth Morrissey were two women who had to take their cases to the High Court.

In the meantime, the crucial need for women to avail of screening and the number of lives saved by CervicalCheck have been underlined.

But it behoves those with influence and power now to ensure that Vicky Phelan’s ­legacy is fully honoured.​