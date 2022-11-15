| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Unfinished business – Vicky Phelan’s legacy must be fully honoured if we are to avoid mistakes of the past

CervicalCheck’s litany of failings should be properly addressed so that other women don’t suffer in future

Dr Gabriel Scally was chosen to carry out a review of CervicalCheck in September 2018. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Dr Gabriel Scally was chosen to carry out a review of CervicalCheck in September 2018. Photo: Frank McGrath

Dr Gabriel Scally was chosen to carry out a review of CervicalCheck in September 2018. Photo: Frank McGrath

Dr Gabriel Scally was chosen to carry out a review of CervicalCheck in September 2018. Photo: Frank McGrath

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Vicky Phelan’s unflinching courage has left cervical screening for Irish women in a safer place – but she would be the first to say she has died with unfinished business.

CervicalCheck is a changed organisation in her wake but two of her big ambitions – to bring testing home from laboratories in the US and to have laws in place around mandatory disclosure of failings in patient care – are still awaited.

Read More

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy