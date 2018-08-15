The unfair treatment of trainee doctors in Irish hospitals is encouraging them to go abroad and adding to the recruitment crisis, the Irish Medical Organisation has warned.

Unfair treatment of trainee doctors encouraging them to go abroad - IMO

The comments come after inspection reports published today reveal some interns were not being supervised and were being asked to perform duties above their grade.

The Irish Medical Council found allegations of bullying and preferential treatment amongst interns during inspections of the Saolta University Health Care Group and the South/South West Hospital Group.

“The type of issues the Medical Council has highlighted is a common experience for young Irish medical graduates,” a spokesperson for the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said after the reports were published.

“There are wholly inadequate training supports in place for newly qualified doctors and they are often thrown in at the deep-end in terms of learning how to deal with patients and assess situations.

“To add insult to injury, the IMO has received numerous reports about young doctors not being paid for overtime work done, not receiving their rosters in reasonable time and not being given protected training time.”

Ireland has approximately 500 Consultant posts lying vacant at present and is facing a shortage of about 1,400 compared to the number of Consultants needed, according to the IMO.

The Irish Medical Council who regulate medical doctors in Ireland found the hospitals to be mostly compliant, but it warned that the same issues were repeatedly being raised

“Issues such as allegations of bullying, a lack of respect shown to trainees and lack of protected training time are widely known, and are repeatedly highlighted,” said Una O’Rourke, Director of the Education, Training and Professionalism.

“In saying that, many positives were identified during the inspections especially the strong commitment and dedication of the chief and associate academic officers,” she added.

