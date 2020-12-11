Unemployed twice as likely to be depressed as those with jobs, survey finds

The 2019 Irish Health Survey found that more than one-fifth of unemployed people (21pc) reported some form of depression, while it was less than half of that for people with a job (9pc).

UNEMPLOYED Irish people are more likely to be depressed than their employed counterparts, according to the 2019 Irish Health Survey, released today.

Senior Statistician Keith McSweeney said that, in general, unemployed people are more likely to be classed as a disadvantaged person compared to someone more affluent.

“This study hasn’t done a formal correlation exercise between unemployment and mental health, but I think there’s strong signposts within the data that would indicate the spread, in terms of mental health between those that are working and those that aren’t working,” he said.

“The poorer you are, the poorer your general health status.”

People who have retired, and disabled people both employed and unemployed, were also included in these results.

Another finding from the study was that more than half (56pc) of people reported that they were overweight or obese. Around 7,600 people were surveyed over the age of 15. It was found that older people were more likely to be overweight.

According to Mr McSweeney, respondents were asked for their height and weight to determine if they were obese.

“From that we calculated a BMI, so that the weight classes then – overweight, normal, underweight – come from the standard BMI threshold,” he said.

There were also some discrepancies between how often men and women visited their local doctors. More than eight in ten women (82pc) visited a GP in the past 12 months compared to 68pc of men.

“From a survey perspective, we haven’t asked the reasons why females would generally use a preventative health service more than men, so it didn’t try to drill that aspect out,” Mr McSweeney said.

“But again it’s quite strong, the signposts there of preventative health services, that females would go more than men.”

All the data is ultimately self-reported, and due to recent Covid-19 safety regulations, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) no longer conducts surveys in the respondent’s household.

Instead, sample households now receive introductory letters by post asking them to ring the CSO to schedule a phone interview.

“[The report] outlines their view of their health status – from how well they are feeling, to their engagement with the Irish health system, to the personal choices we all make around important health determinants like smoking, alcohol consumption and exercise,” Mr McSweeney said.

In relation to alcohol consumption, almost half of those aged 15 to 24 reported drinking six or more units of alcohol in the one sitting at least once a month, compared to one-quarter of persons aged 55 to 64 years old.

Additionally, one-quarter of people over the age of 15 reported having a long-lasting health condition. Despite this, 82pc of people reported no limitation in everyday activities due to some kind of health problem.

