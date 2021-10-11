Unclean bedrooms in HSE-run nursing homes signed off as ‘deep cleaned’ – Hiqa report

In some nursing homes, wheelchairs were not appropriately cleaned and decontaminated after use. Photo: Stock image

A number of HSE-run nursing homes did not have adequate infection-control including instances of unclean bedrooms being signed off as “deep cleaned”, inspectors revealed.

The Plunkett Community Nursing Unit in Boyle, Co Roscommon was visited by inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on May 28.

They found that no resident at the centre had tested positive for Covid-19 but equipment such as shower chairs and wheelchairs were not appropriately cleaned and decontaminated after use. For example, equipment was observed to be heavily soiled with organic matter.

Equipment was not stored appropriately – IV infusion stands, wheelchairs and mobility aids were stored in a bathroom. Bedrooms that had been signed off as deep cleaned were not clean on inspection.

There was dust evident on high and low surfaces. Bed rails and bed bumpers were soiled and wheel castors visibly unclean.

Staff were observed walking through corridors wearing gloves and entering a residents' room to provide personal care. These practices reduced the opportunity for hand hygiene and therefore increased the risk of transmission of infection.

A separate inspection of Youghal Community Hospital, Cork, on July 30 found there was just one member of staff on duty on the day for cleaning and housekeeping duties.

There was no member of staff assigned to clean the upstairs. The lack of hand-washing facilities presented an infection control risk in the sluice rooms.

Urinals were not suitably stored in bedrooms.

The report said the inspector was not assured this system of housekeeping and cleaning process was sufficient in this era of Covid-19.

A further inspection report following a visit to St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar in Donegal on March 3 found there was a risk of cross-contamination where open communal hygiene products were stored in communal bathrooms.

There was inappropriate storage of hoist slings and staff personal possessions were observed in the utility and storage areas.

There was inconsistent use of PPE-personal protective equipment over the two-day inspection. They also found that damaged equipment did not facilitate appropriate cleaning practices – including rusted grasp rails in a communal bathroom and a damaged screening rail which was observed to be fixed with tape.

All homes have been given agreed action plans.