‘Unacceptable’ delays as 49,000 are on waiting list for eye care

A total of 49,000 are on the waiting list for eye care, with optometrists stating the delays are “unacceptable”.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) figures to August 2021 show that almost 41,200 were on the outpatient eye-care waiting list.

Almost 19,000 were waiting more than a year and 14,800 more than 18 months. While, almost 7,800 people were awaiting inpatient eye procedures.

Now, Optometry Ireland is calling on community optometry services to be utilised to help cut the waiting list.

President John Weldon, said: “Citizens’ eye health is being compromised due to ongoing and unacceptable delays.

“Much of the resources needed to increase capacity in eye care, is already in place in Optometry.

“There are 300 practices and 700 practitioners all across the country who are highly trained, have state of the art equipment and have capacity to provide more services.”

Mr Weldon added that as Covid-19 had created “additional pressures” in the health system, “there’s an opportunity to address this (waiting list) in eye care through greater use of Optometrists.”

He added: “We encourage that a greater role for Optometrists be given more discussion by the Department of Health and HSE.”

Mr Weldon stated it was cheaper for people with “routine needs” to use optometrists at community optometrists, rather than hospitals.

“In Ireland optometrists are not engaged with and utilised as much as in other EU countries,” he added.

“With approval from the HSE, optometrists can also carry out greater prescribing to help with the care of chronic eye conditions in the community.

“The reform that we propose makes sense on every level. It can reduce waiting times, is cost-effective, makes services more accessible to patients and better uses a resource that is already in place.”

Optometry Ireland has welcomed a move for optometrists to carry out routine State examinations and care for children aged 8 and above.

The scheme has been launched in a number of regions and the profession has called for a timeline and urgent roll out to all regions.

Mr Weldon said almost 40pc of optometrists have also trained as COVID-19 vaccinators, or are in the process of completing the certification process and there was the potential for them to “play a greater role in public vaccination programmes.”

“We envisage a future when people can receive vaccinations at their local certified Optometrist, similar to at a GP practice or Pharmacist.”

The Irish Independent contacted the HSE for a comment.