Two million will have to wait for Covid vaccine

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says a new task force has been established to look at procurement, supply chains, logistics and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Julien Behal

Two million people will probably miss out on the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland next year.

A planned strategy will be required to identify those who are not as prone to infection as others, especially young people who are unlikely to develop severe symptoms.

It came as one of the scientists behind the first Covid-19 vaccine to clear interim clinical trials has said the impact of the jab will kick in next summer, and normality should return by next winter.

The EU is to get 300 million doses of the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is maximum production for the whole of next year.

Ireland will receive 1pc – three million for a population of about 4.9 million.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said a new task force had been established to look at procurement, supply chains, logistics and distribution.

Most adults who are not in high priority or at-risk groups will not be inoculated before next summer, experts suggested last night.

The first million will go to 100,000 healthcare workers, including doctors, surgeons, nurses and paramedics, followed by 200,000 in at-risk groups, many of whom will also be people aged over 65.

Another 1.23 million aged 45-64 should be vaccinated in the second half of next year, depending on speed of supply and if other vaccines in development become available.

A senior Government figure told the Irish Independent: “Nobody should be fooled into thinking that they can have a vaccine in the early part of next year.”

Meanwhile, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned that people gathering to socialise is putting the country’s collective progress in fighting Covid-19 at risk.

As the five-day incidence rate continues its rise of recent days, with 378 new infections and one further death yesterday, he highlighted outbreaks associated with funerals.

Irish Independent