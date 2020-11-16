| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Two million likely to miss out on first programme of Covid-19 vaccinations next year

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says a new task force has been established to look at procurement, supply chains, logistics and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Close

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says a new task force has been established to look at procurement, supply chains, logistics and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Julien Behal

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says a new task force has been established to look at procurement, supply chains, logistics and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Julien Behal

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says a new task force has been established to look at procurement, supply chains, logistics and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Julien Behal

Senan Molony and Fiona Dillon

TWO million people will likely miss out on the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland next year.

A planned strategy will be required to identify those who are not as prone to infection as others, especially young people who are unlikely to develop severe symptoms.

It came as one of the scientists behind the first Covid-19 vaccine to clear interim clinical trials has said the impact of the jab will kick in next summer, and normality should return by next winter.

Privacy