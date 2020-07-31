Two judges appointed to CervicalCheck tribunal

Two judges have agreed to serve as members of the CervicalCheck tribunal which is due to hear legal cases for compensation from women who went through the national screening programme.

The setting up of the tribunal has been delayed for several months due to Covid-19 and other factors.

It is meant as an alternative to the ordeal of going to the Four Courts which was endured by the late Ruth Morrissey.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today the Hon. Ms. Justice Ann Power who is a serving judge of the Court of Appeal will be chairperson of the tribunal.

The Hon. Mr. Justice Tony O’Connor who is a serving judge of the High Court will be an ordinary member of the tribunal.

These appointments will be in addition to the appointment of the Hon. Mr. Justice Brian McGovern who is a retired judge of the Court of Appeal and was previously identified for appointment as an ordinary member of the tribunal. The Minister said that the Tribunal will be established without delay.

The Minister said: “The tribunal will allow women to progress their cases in a sensitive manner. I want to thank all three judges for taking on these roles and look forward to engaging with them.”

The Minister also said the CervicalCheck Steering Committee would be reconvened.

“I intend to appoint an independent chair to that group, as soon as a suitable candidate can be identified. A meeting of the Steering Committee will be convened in the near future,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors