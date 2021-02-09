Tsunami of missed care, burnout, and lack of childcare support for healthcare workers – eight things we learned from health committee

A tsunami of missed care has built up as patients suffering from non-Covid-19 illnesses face lengthening waiting lists, the Oireachtas health committee was told today.

Low morale, lack of staff, lack of childcare support and the daily risk of contracting Covid-19 during the gruelling year of the pandemic has also taken its toll, health unions revealed.

Here are eight things we learned.

(1) Hospitals are facing a tsumani of missed care. The need to make wards available for virtually Covid-only patients for many weeks has left a dangerous backlog of waiting lists for other treatment.

Dr Rob Landers of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said the crisis was exacerbated by a lack of specialists.

The number of unfilled consultant posts has risen from 500 to 728.

“There will be a scandalous cost to patients unless the recruitment crisis is not addressed,” he added.

He told the committee that a survey of doctors found Covid-19 had a moderate or severe impact on their workload, general wellbeing and mental health.

More than one-fifth are experiencing symptoms of burnout and work-related stress.

“This includes feelings of physical exhaustion, mental exhaustion, feelings of detachment from their work and feelings of reduced professional ability or accomplishment. Doctors want to work in a public health service with appropriate staffing levels, properly resourced teams and the required equipment and facilities to provide high quality, safe care to patients. Even before Covid there were not enough doctors and consultants to do this.

“There are around 840,000 people on some form of hospital waiting list. Regrettably, in the short-term due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis these numbers will deteriorate further.”

(2) The impact of the pandemic has led to an escalation in mental health distress. However, there is a shortage of acute beds for psychiatric patients. Psychiatrists found themselves desperately looking for a bed for suicidal patients, warned Dublin consultant Dr Gabrielle Colleran.

(3) Nurses and midwives have been told they must fund their own childcare arrangements. Phil Ni Sheaghdha of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said they have asked various government departments for support and asked the Department of Education to open schools for essential workers. She said nurses were left to make their own childcare arrangements while they made themselves available as frontline workers. They have now been informed by the Health Department that childcare costs must be funded by workers themselves. Dr Colleran said healthcare staff were coming home from work exhausted and unable to help their children with school work.

(4) Just 49,000 frontline healthcare workers are now fully vaccinated. It would have taken longer had the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine from the over-70s not been given to health staff. The INMO said the roll-out of the vaccine to staff at the beginning did not take account of the counties worst hit, such as Monaghan and Louth.

(5) Public health doctors, who at the centre of investigating and controlling Covid-19 outbreaks, are struggling due to lack of staff. Anthony Owens, head of industrial relations in the Irish Medical Organisation, said: “Public health medicine is the first line of defence that we have against Covid-19, yet we have just 60 public health specialists employed compared to 180 in Scotland and New Zealand where the population is of a similar size.

"Public health specialists have the expertise and training to carry out risk assessments and manage and control outbreaks of infection in our healthcare settings and in the wider community.

“Yet public health specialists have still not been provided with a consultant contract and the resources necessary to allow them to carry out their statutory duties to the top of their licence. It beggars belief, and should be a cause of considerable shame, that these doctors – our frontline in this battle – had to ballot for industrial action, in a pandemic, to have their long-running grievances considered in a serious fashion.”

(6) Some health staff who insisted on getting high-grade face masks in the third wave were threatened with disciplinary action until a directive was issued by the HSE.

(7) Student nurses are working on the frontline but not being paid. With thousands of full-time staff out, they are being asked to take on tasks even though they are not trained. They are seen as an extra pair of hands.

(8) The world faces a severe shortage of nurses and midwives. For two decades, Ireland has relied heavily on international recruitment, and those recruited have made an incredible contribution to the Irish health service.

However, the facility to recruit valuable nurses and midwives internationally is likely to be weakened, given the current travel restrictions. Ireland will face strong competition internationally to recruit.

There can also be ethical issues with recruiting large numbers of staff from countries experiencing their own nurse or midwife shortages. Given the current emergency involving necessary travel restrictions, it is likely that nurses and midwives' migration will reduce somewhat. Therefore, we have to increase retention and work harder at recruiting those not employed at present.

