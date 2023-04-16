‘Trust your instincts. And if you feel something is wrong, go to your GP’

The arts community in Kildare is rallying around Celine Garvey as she fights cancer

Celine Garvey has been overwhelmed by the support she has received

A Kildare woman battling a rare form of cancer is urging anyone who feels unwell to “listen to your instincts” and consult their GP.

Celine Garvey (43) is well-known in her local community in Naas as the manager of the Moat Theatre, a radio presenter on Kildare’s Kfm, and also as a zumba instructor.

After beginning to feel progressively unwell late last year, with intense pain in her shoulder and chronic fatigue, in January the mother-of-one attended her doctor, whom she describes as “wonderful”.

‘My main emotion is gratitude for the huge support I’ve had from everyone’

After a series of medical tests and hospital appointments, a lesion was discovered on her liver. In February, Celine was diagnosed with CUP (cancer of unknown primary).

She has now undergone three rounds of chemotherapy — and her message to anyone who has niggling health worries or concerns, is to seek medical advice.

“All I want to say to people is — if you feel something is wrong, just go to your doctor. Trust your instincts.

"Don’t feel like you’re being foolish. Because you’re not.

"Initially, it was thought I might be entering the perimenopause, or it could be linked to anxiety problems. It turns out, it wasn’t. I have cancer.

"The world has asked me to slow down in the most dramatic way — and I’m blown away by the amount of people who want to help. I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve received,” explains Celine, who previously appeared on RTÉ’s Home Rescue programme.

Celine and the gang from the Naas zumba classes

Once news emerged of her cancer diagnosis, the arts community in Kildare rallied around her — and a series of fundraising events for her treatment and other needs swung into action, spearheaded by the GoFundMe page ‘Celine’s cancer quest’.

As a single mother to her nine-year-old daughter Elanor, Celine has been having open conversations with her only child about her recent diagnosis.

“She is taking it all very well. When I told her I had cancer, my daughter welled up — but later she told my sister: ‘In that moment I decided I wasn’t going to cry.’

“I had a wonderful conversation with her today about it, but it is up to her when she wants to talk about it. I’m extremely proud of Elanor, for so many reasons. I feel like I must have done something right.”

​She has stepped back from work at the Moat Theatre while her treatment is progressing. A close friend and retired colleague Kathleen Smith has returned to work to fill the void, as well as organising two fundraising events for her treatment at the theatre in June.

In addition, her zumba teacher partner, Zusanna, has called on their tribe to take part in a zumba fundraiser at St Mary’s College, Naas, on Saturday, May 13.

Celine is determined to return to work as soon as she feels well enough.

“I’ve been manager at the Moat Theatre for 14 years. It’s my home from home, they’re my second family. I really miss it and hope to be back there soon.

‘I’m extremely proud of my daughter. I feel like I must have done something right’

"What’s happening right now feels like someone else’s life. I’ve had some bad days, but my main emotion is gratitude for the huge support I’ve had from everyone. We’ve a saying in Moat Theatre: ‘There is no such thing as problems, only solutions.’ That’s how I feel.”

As CUP is rare, Celine is determined to pursue all medical options that could help identify its origin, therefore making potential treatment more successful.

“The lesion on my liver is 13cm in diameter. I call it Larry the Lesion. He’s living within me without my permission, and I want him gone. I am pouring all the love and support I’ve gotten since my diagnosis into trying to get rid of him.

“I also cannot praise the oncology team at Naas General Hospital enough. I have a really good feeling that everything is going to be ok. The positivity and support from my family, friends and community is keeping me going.”

Describing her third and most recent bout of chemo last week as “tough”, Celine says she is determined to battle hard against her cancer.

“I’m hoping I’ll be around for a good while. I just want to say thank you to everyone. And please, if you don’t feel well, listen to your body.

"I’m glad I persevered when I knew something was not right.”

More information at www.gofundme.com/f/celines-cancer-quest