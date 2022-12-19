The number of patients waiting on hospital trolleys for a bed has topped 760 today – equalling a worrying record last set in January 2020 before the pandemic struck.

A combination of winter flu, Covid and RSV as well as chronic illness and urgent medical needs of many older patients are behind the surge.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Today’s trolley figures are unacceptably high. This level of overcrowding is a danger to patients and staff alike. The HSE, Government and each individual hospital group must take urgent action today and pull every lever available to them to ease the pressure in our hospitals.

Behind these figures are patients who are being stripped of their dignity and privacy while being deemed sick enough to be admitted to hospital

“The INMO has this morning urged the worst impacted hospitals to enact their emergency protocols.

“The INMO has been calling on the HSE and Government to take extraordinary measures, including the complete use of private hospitals and curtailment of non-urgent elective care since the summer, it is not too late to bring private hospitals on the pitch. We cannot accept this level of unsafety for patients and staff.

“Today’s record overcrowding was entirely predictable. The INMO has been warning this was going to happen, medics have been doing the same. Warnings from those who are working on the frontline should not fall on deaf ears.

"We know that more often than not, our members are working in conditions that are unsafely staffed, meaning that providing safe care in an overcrowded environment is impossible.

“It is clear that our public health service cannot cope with this level of overcrowding. Serious and immediate intervention is needed today from the new Taoiseach and the Minister for Health.”

The highest numbers on trolleys today were in University Hospital Limerick with 92 patients waiting for a bed, including 47 in its emergency department.