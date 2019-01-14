Trolley crisis hits winter high as 606 people currently waiting beds

A massive total of 606 people are currently waiting on hospital beds this morning.

A massive total of 606 people are currently waiting on hospital beds this morning.

The figures, released by the INMO Trolley Watch, is a new high for the trolley crisis so far this year.

It is the highest number of patients on trolleys since March 2018.

A total of 439 people are waiting in the emergency department, while 167 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick - 59

South Tipperary General Hospital - 50

Cork University Hospital - 48

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs or in waiting rooms. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.

Online Editors