Trinity College researchers discover 'executioner cell' that may help prevent eye disease that causes blindness

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have identified a so-called ‘executioner cell’ that may hold the key to eventually finding a treatment to slow retinal degeneration that causes blindness in millions of people each year.

A multi-disciplinary team involving experts from TCD’s Schools of Medicine, Biochemisty and Immunology, Genetics and Microbiology and Engineering, believe they have pinpointed a potential new therapeutic target for treating retinal degeneration.

It found that a protein described as an “executioner cell” known as SARM1 is involved in neuronal cell injury. They believe that the same cell could also have a role in the progression of retinal degeneration leading to blindness.

The team’s findings have just been published in the journal Life Science Alliance.

The findings could hold out hope to millions of people around the world who are suffering varying degrees of loss of vision due to what is currently irreversible degenerative diseases of the retina.

In Ireland alone, around 5,000 people suffer vision impairment due to inherited degeneration of the retina. Another 80,000 also live with age-related macular degeneration.

Dr Ema Ozaki, research fellow in clinical medicine at Trinity, said: “Lots of different factors can initiate retinal degeneration and lead to severe visual impairment and eventual blindness, but ultimately the end-point is photoreceptor cell death. Although it seems unlikely, the process of cell-death is – in fact – a programmed or organised event that directs proteins in our cells to take on ‘executioner’ roles.”

Photoreceptor cells are specialised neurons found in the back of our eyes that convert light into electrical signals that allow us to see. It is the death of these cells, and the cells that nourish them, that is termed retinal degeneration and is characteristic of blinding diseases such as AMD and retinitis pigmentosa, according to the team.

Assistant professor of immunology, Dr Sarah Doyle said SARM1 has featured recently in the study of brain and spinal injuries “as it is highly efficient at triggering the degeneration of neuronal cells.”

“While the retina is an extension of the brain, this report is the first to describe a role for SARM1 in photoreceptor cell biology.”

“Our research indicates that SARM1 is likely to be a key executioner in the process of retinal degeneration, because if we remove it from our experimental model system this has the effect of delaying the photoreceptor cells from dying,” she said.

“This is an important finding because the first steps involved in processing ‘light into sight’ take place in the photoreceptors. As a result, losing photoreceptors ultimately equates to losing vision. For this reason, interventions that prevent or delay photoreceptor cell death are critical to preserve sight for as long as possible in people with degenerative retinal diseases.”

The team found that the protected and surviving photoreceptors maintained their function and continued to transmit electrical signals to the optic nerve. This research has therefore provided a new therapeutic target to slow the progression of blinding diseases.

“This is particularly exciting for the future because others have recently shown that a gene therapy approach for inhibiting SARM1 is effective in protecting against neuronal degeneration. We know that gene therapy is well suited as a treatment for retinal disease, so such an approach for inhibiting SARM1 activity may offer an option for protecting vision across multiple retinal degenerative diseases.”

Online Editors