Tragic mum Orlaith Quinn found wandering hospital shortly before she went missing, inquest told

A woman who took her own life after a psychiatrist said she was not a suicide risk was found wandering alone in the hospital where she died just over half an hour before she was reported missing.

Mum-of-three Orlaith Quinn died by suicide at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast hours after admitting to family and staff that she had tried to take her own life while heavily pregnant.

An inquest into her death has heard a psychiatrist who examined Mrs Quinn after her admission could not rule out postpartum psychosis as she had given birth less than two days earlier.

However, Dr Bob Boggs has said he felt it was more likely she was suffering from obsessional compulsive disorder and did not recommend one-to-one supervision or transfer to a psychiatric ward.

Giving evidence on the third day of Mrs Quinn’s inquest, neonatal nurse Kathleen Cardwell said she found her walking along a corridor in the hospital at 2.45am on October 11, 2018.

The encounter came less just over 30 minutes before Mr Quinn, who had been staying overnight in the hospital with his wife and daughter, awoke at 3.20am and discovered his wife was missing.

Ms Cardwell described it as “unusual” to see a patient in the corridor at that time, which prompted her to stop and talk to Mrs Quinn, who she noticed was not wearing a dressing gown.

“She approached me and I asked her if she was okay,” she said.

“She replied that she was looking for a toilet, I directed her to the closest toilet which was in the McAfee complex.

“She thanked me and turned in the direction of the toilet.”

Belfast Trust counsel Jonathan Park asked Ms Cardwell whether Mrs Quinn appeared distressed, but the nurse described her as “very calm”.

Earlier, the court heard from John Casey, a psychiatric nurse who was present when a mental health assessment was carried out on Mrs Quinn by psychiatrist Dr Bob Boggs.

Mr Casey told the inquest he had not carried out a risk assessment in relation to baby Meabh following the assessment.

Solicitor Patrick Mullarkey, who represents the Quinn family, asked Mr Casey whether this should have happened.

The nurse replied: “I suppose the question would have been, was there any sort of indication that there was any potential harm towards Orlaith’s daughter.

“The question I asked her about her daughter, I got the impression she was delighted to have a baby daughter and was looking forward to the future.”

However, Mr Mullarkey asked Mr Casey whether, in light of information provided by Mrs Quinn’s mum and husband about her state of mind and the fact Dr Boggs has said he misdiagnosed her with obsessional compulsive disorder, whether a “risk should have been identified in respect of the baby as well”.

Mr Casey replied: “Yeah.”

Postpartum psychosis is a medical emergency which manifests in the hours, days and weeks after birth.

Symptoms include being severely depressed or manic, quick changes of mood, being restless and agitated, not sleeping, developing delusions, displaying behaviour that is out of character, feeling suicidal, and feeling like you are in a dream world.

The inquest has been told on October 10, 2018, the day after the arrival of baby Meabh, Mrs Quinn’s behaviour changed suddenly.

Her husband described her as “possessed” and said she was “manic, uncontrollable, loud, speaking irrationally, would not listen to reason, she was angry, upset and physically shaking”.

She told Mr Quinn, her mum, Siobhan Graham, a midwife and doctor that she had tried three times to kill herself five days earlier.

She said she had lost consciousness on the last attempt.

She also said she had harmed her baby as a result of her low mood throughout the latter part of her pregnancy and that Meabh was brain damaged and would require a wheelchair.

Mrs Quinn said the police were coming to arrest her and that she would go to prison.

Giving evidence on the third day of the inquest, Mr Casey said that during her mental health assessment, Mrs Quinn said she felt better after speaking about her previous suicide attempts.

“Orlaith described life as worth living but still had some fears that she may have harmed her daughter,” he continued.

“She clearly denied any suicidal ideation, plan or intent…there was no evidence of any psychotic symptoms.”

When asked by Mr Mullarkey about the fact there were a number of interruptions during Mrs Quinn’s assessment, he agreed it was “less than satisfactory”.

Mr Mullarkey asked Mr Casey whether his patient should have been spoken to alone, without the presence of her husband.

Mr Casey replied: “In hindsight, yeah, absolutely.”

He also agreed that they should have spoken to Mrs Quinn’s husband and mum to find out more about their patient.

“That should have taken place if there had have been an opportunity,” he said.

Mr Casey agreed the behaviour and comments made by Mrs Quinn to her family “contrasts significantly” to the information she gave during her assessment.

Mr Casey also said he could not remember being told Mrs Quinn had experienced a loss of consciousness during the previous attempt on her life.

Counsel for the coroner Mark Reel asked: “If you had been told that, does that affect your thinking or the seriousness of what had happened?”

Mr Casey replied: “I suppose, yeah it does, it adds a concern definitely.”

He also agreed that “it would have added to the concern” if he had known she had given a different account during the assessment to the one given to friends and staff on the ward.

“It might have suggested that Orlaith was being a bit guarded,” he said.

The inquest has also been told the Belfast Trust has implemented a new bespoke training programme on postpartum psychosis since the death of Mrs Quinn.

However, it emerged less than a quarter of midwives have taken part in the training to date, with the Covid-19 pandemic blamed for this and an intention to speed up rolling out training.

The inquest continues.

Following the mental health assessment, Mrs Quinn was moved to a side room on the advice of Dr Boggs, who believed she would benefit from “low stimulus” environment.

However, it has emerged the room was closer to the exit of the ward and people leaving or entering the room could not be seen from the nurse’s station.

Mr Quinn stayed with his wife overnight to provide her with support, however, he awoke in the early hours of October 11 and realised she was missing.

She was subsequently found dead at the end of the corridor of the ward from which she had gone missing.

The inquest continues at Laganside Courts today.

