Tragic mum Orlaith Quinn found wandering hospital shortly before she went missing, inquest told

The mother-of-three took her own life at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast

Orlaith Quinn on her wedding day

Lisa Smyth

A woman who took her own life after a psychiatrist said she was not a suicide risk was found wandering alone in the hospital where she died just over half an hour before she was reported missing.

Mum-of-three Orlaith Quinn died by suicide at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast hours after admitting to family and staff that she had tried to take her own life while heavily pregnant.

