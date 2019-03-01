Too much TV can harm older people's memory

Watching TV for just a few hours every night could contribute to memory decline in older people, new research suggests.

Watching TV for just a few hours every night could contribute to memory decline in older people, new research suggests.

Over 50s who spent more than three-and-a-half hours daily in front of the box were found to experience poorer verbal memory, according to a study published in the journal 'Scientific Reports'.

The findings indicate people should try to balance their viewing habits with other activities, the researchers said.

The researchers analysed data from 3,662 adults aged 50 and over between 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Those who watched TV for more than three-and-a-half hours per day experienced, on average, an 8pc to 10pc decrease in verbal memory across this six-year period.

Adults who watched less than this amount experienced an average decline in the memory of words and language of around 4pc to 5pc.

Irish Independent