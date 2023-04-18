Tony Holohan report on Trinity post is a high-level blame game

It has taken more that eight months to publish the report into the controversy around Tony Holohan’s jinxed professorship in Trinity College.

But it is more revealing about how it was generated by a blame game than a full behind-the-scenes disclosure.

As a public, we are also being asked to buy a level of naivety from some of the best-paid people in the country that is hard to swallow.

Dr Holohan’s ambition was not in question — to take up an academic post in Trinity College, use his long experience to turn to teaching and research and step away from the Department of Health treadmill after his handling of the pandemic.

It did not say it was a secondment or that Trinity would get €2m a year in research funding

The press release issued by the Department of Health on March 25 said that he would be appointed a post as a public health professor. It gave the impression he was leaving the Department of Health.

But, it did not say it was a secondment or that Trinity would get €2m a year in research funding linked to the post.

It’s unfortunate the path to that worthwhile goal turned into such as mess that nobody at the highest level, according to the inquiry report from former Unicef head Maura Quinn, wants to be accountable for.

It has led to Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt responding to a draft of Quinn’s report in July and insisting the crucial facts around the proposal were known at the highest level.

Former secretary to the Government, Martin Fraser, now London ambassador, had talks with Dr Holohan early last year and the former chief medical officer had emailed him around the planned secondment and some €1m in research funding.

Mr Watt suggests Mr Fraser told Deirdre Gillane, the long-time adviser of Micheál Martin, but her response to this assertion is blunt – he is “inaccurate”.

What is clear is that Dr Holohan was given the impression that a secondment, rather than a resignation was possible. This is despite secondments to universities being previously only confined to secretary generals.

He would continue to be paid his €187,000 a year salary by the Department of Health and receive no salary from Trinity. Research funding of €1m was mentioned in his February email to Mr Fraser. That mention of €1m turned in to a €2m a year pledge to Trinity in mid-March.

But why not be upfront? The entire arrangement only came to light in early April.

The report fails to provide proper insight in to why the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, in particular, was not kept fully informed about what was going on.

Why was the minister not fully briefed?

He only found out about the secondment in early April. He was on national radio but his briefing document did not mention the €2m research funding.

If it was all so clear at the highest level, then why was the line minister not fully briefed?

Where was the €2m in research funding going to come from? The report is clear that proper arrangements were not set out in advance to ensure it was fairly allocated.

Dr Holohan himself should not have been so closely involved in talks around this funding linked to the post, according to the report.