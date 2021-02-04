Tony Holohan offers sympathy but no apology to women affected by CervicalCheck controversy

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has offered his sympathies and said he has ‘huge regret’ for the women affected by CervicalCheck.

Mother-of-two Lynsey Bennett (32), who is seriously ill with cervical cancer, this week settled her High Court action over alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

Dr Holohan said that he has “huge regret” and “enormous sympathy” for the women. However he did not apologise when asked.

“I certainly have huge regret about what’s happened, to women in those situations,” he said.

Read More

When asked three times by Independent.ie if he would like to apologise, Dr Holohan said tonight that he has “huge regret” and “enormous sympathy” for the women affected by CervicalCheck.

He said that he “of course” has sympathy for the women affected.

“I do now, and I have done on many occasions in the past, expressed that, freely, openly, absolutely...enormous sympathy for the women concerned, because it was a basic commitment to women that wasn't honoured.”

When asked if he should apologise to Lynsey Bennett as the CMO for the country, he said that he is not aware of the facts for this “particular case” and doesn’t know “any of the details”.

“I know that a letter was read out in respect of that particular case by the clinical director of the programme that’s addressed that issue,” he said, referring to a letter of regret which was read out in the court from the head of CervicalCheck national screening programme yesterday.

When asked by Independent.ie if he would like to apologise to any of the other women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal, he said that the State and Taoiseach have apologised.

“A very significant harm has been done to people who have had the experience over the course of the last number of years. There was very significant hurt of those individuals, it was investigated in great detail,” he said.

Dr Holohan added that the “failure” at the centre of the scandal “should have not happened”.

“But it didn’t impact the clinical care of those women. Because this was after the fact, after the diagnosis was made. This is after, it was information that wasn't known it only came to light or could have come to light after the fact.

“The failure of this particular programme was to honour a commitment that was given that wasn't lived up to to share that information back with the women,” he added.

Read More

Online Editors