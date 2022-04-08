| 5.1°C Dublin

Tony Holohan, Luke O’Neill and Mary Horgan among members of new Covid Advisory Group that will replace Nphet

Alan Caulfield

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has this evening announced the members of the new Covid-19 Advisory Group that will replace Nphet.

The National Public Health Emergency Team that steered the country through the pandemic is being replaced by a slimmed-down group that will have less of a public profile now the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed.

However, like Nphet, the new group will be chaired by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who was due to leave his role in June to take up a new professorship in Trinity College that has become the subject of controversy.

It includes many members of the old Nphet, but only six of the group’s 20 members are women.

The members of the group announced this evening are:

  • Chair - Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
  • Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
  • Chief Clinical Officer, HSE Dr Colm Henry
  • Chair of the IEMAG Prof Philip Nolan
  • Chair of the HIQA COVID-19 Expert Advisory Group Prof Máirín Ryan
  • Chair of the AMRIC Dr Eimear Brannigan
  • Director, HPSC Dr Derval Igoe
  • Regional Director of Public Health Dr John Cuddihy
  • General Practitioner Dr Tadhg Crowley
  • President RCPI Prof Mary Horgan
  • Consultant Microbiologist Dr Anne Rose Prior
  • Consultant in Infectious Diseases Prof Paddy Mallon
  • ESRI Behavioural Research Unit Prof Pete Lunn
  • Director, National Virus Reference Laboratory Dr Cillian de Gascun
  • Professor of Physical Chemistry Prof John Wenger
  • Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry Dr Anne Moore
  • Professor of Biochemistry and Immunology Prof Luke O’Neill
  • Professor, Chair in Comparative Immunology Prof Clíona O’Farrelly
  • Head of Health Protection Division, DOH Mr Fergal Goodman
  • Representative of the Department of An Taoiseach TBC

A statement said the group would advise the Minister for Health and Government “on how best to maximise Ireland’s medium to long-term preparedness against SARS-CoV-2".

It said the group would monitor the epidemiology of Covid-19; monitor new and emerging technologies and practices for the detection and control of Covid; and “Undertake horizon scanning, including internationally, such that new technologies, practices and interventions may be appropriately integrated into the public health response to any emerging SARS-CoV-2 threat.

It will also advise the Minister and Government on experiences in other countries and on medium and long-term responses that may become necessary.

“Since the last meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) for COVID-19, Ireland has transitioned from the emergency phase of the pandemic to a phase where the focus moved from regulation and population wide restrictions to public health advice, personal judgement and personal protective behaviours,” the statement read.

“This new phase of Ireland’s response to COVID-19 requires an approach that is informed by national and international evidence, grounded in best public health practice, with a broad, multidisciplinary membership encompassing members with specific expertise and experience in areas of strategic and/or operational responsibility.”

Minister Donnelly said: “I am delighted to announce the Covid-19 Advisory Group and its membership today. This very excellent group includes a wide range of expertise. Our hospitalisations are falling at present, which is reassuring. However, Covid-19 remains a threat and there is no way to know for sure what lies ahead. We need to be prepared. The Covid Advisory Group will make best use of national expertise, international data and evidence.

“I would like to thank the members of the group for volunteering their time and energy to Ireland’s ongoing response to this pandemic.”

The statement said the chair of the group would report on behalf of the Group to the Minister for Health; it will organise its work through regular plenary meetings and at its first meeting will adopt its Terms of Reference and its full terms of engagement.

“In accordance with the ‘One Person One Salary’ principle, members will not receive any additional renumeration or allowance for their work on COVID-19 Advisory Group,” the statement added and it will be covered by GDPR and Freedom of Information legislation.

“In accordance with the principle of transparency, meeting documents and minutes will be made available in public at the appropriate time through the website of the Department of Health.”

