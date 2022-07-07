Tony Holohan appointed professor of public health in UCD on a ‘pro bono basis’

Former Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced that he has been appointed a professor of public health at University College Dublin (UCD).
Dr Holohan said he will not be paid for the position.
He wrote on Twitter: “Delighted with appt as Adjunct Full Professor of Public Health in@UCDDublin on a pro bono basis. “Have great plans to bring value to the role and to find other interesting things to do.”
Professor Cecily Kelleher, Principal of the UCD College of Health and Agricultural Sciences, said: "I am delighted to announce that outgoing Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has taken up a five year appointment as Adjunct Full Professor at UCD, affiliated to the College of Health and Agricultural Sciences.
"I welcome Tony to his new role and am delighted that a figure of his calibre and standing will be contributing to our research and educational programmes and trust the collaborations he will forge will have a positive impact on public health policy into the future."
UCD said adjunct titles are honours given to individuals whose appointment to the university will “enhance the teaching or research profile of a school, research institute or college and contribute to the intellectual life of the university.”
It was announced in April that Dr Holohan would be retiring as the CMO and taking up a position in Trinity College Dublin (TCD).
However, it later emerged that he would remain a civil servant and employed by the Department of Health but would be on indefinite secondment to Trinity until he retired in around 10 years while retaining his chief medical salary of €187,000 and any pay increases due under his grade.
Following controversy and a call from Taoiseach Micheál Martin to pause the process, Dr Holohan said he wouldn’t be taking the position.
The former CMO retired on July 1 and Professor Breda Smyth took up the role as interim CMO, pending the completion of the competition to fill the role on a permanent basis.
Professor Smyth has worked in public health for 16 years and was a professor for public health medicine in NUI Galway and consultant in public health in HSE West.